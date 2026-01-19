4 Frequently Returned Sam's Club Food Items

Healthy snacks can be hit or miss since people have different tolerance levels for how much tastiness they are willing to give up for better nutrition. Plus, some products simply don't get it right. Healthy snacks tend to be pricier, and if such an item is only available for bulk purchase, the buyer would likely want to return it for a refund if it's no good. One customer, after not liking the taste of a keto snack from Sam's Club, promptly returned it to the store after trying it: "I've returned a bagged snack that was downright nasty and made me gag. (TBF, it was a keto-based snack.) No problems," they said on Reddit.

This was also the case with the Fruit Loops Protein Shake. Sold in a 15-pack, buyers were trying to return it soon after they had opened the first bottle. "I drank one, well, a few sips of one, and just can't do it. Are they refundable? Do I take the other 14 bottles back? I never return anything, but I wouldn't give these things away to anybody, and it was almost 30 bucks," said one Reddit user about their experience. They were quickly advised to return the rest of the bottles for a refund. Another user, who found the Fruit Loops protein shake product packaging unsatisfactory, posted on the Sam's Club product page: "I'm pretty sure I'll be returning it to the store. Life is difficult enough as it is that I should not have to feel defeated by a product's packaging."