4 Frequently Returned Sam's Club Food Items
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Stocking up from warehouse chains, such as Sam's Club or Costco, can save a ton of money, but it comes with the risk of overpurchasing, which can be even more problematic when the product is substandard or not to your liking. Thankfully, such chains offer incredibly generous return policies. Large membership chains such as Costco and Sam's Club do this to ensure customers continue to renew their memberships and remain loyal, especially when it comes to big ticket items and bulk purchases.
While the warehouse chain has very few exceptions to what it takes back, especially when it comes to food and drink, it's still a good idea to know what the best and worst products are at Sam's Club so you're not stuck with making unnecessary returns. Additionally, any food item that's returned is instantly discarded, irrespective of whether it's open or not, potentially leading to a lot of food waste. Still, there are certain Sam's Club food items that tend to be returned more than others, and not all of them are faulty.
Meat and fresh produce
Perishable items are some of the most frequently returned, mainly because of their short shelf life and inconsistent quality. Batches of raw perishables tend to differ, and while stores do everything they can to keep their supply chain consistent, there are invariably instances of subpar produce making it onto shelves or staying there despite being past their prime.
While inconsistent fresh produce is a universal issue, it's more pronounced in large chains because of the huge quantities they purchase. Some shoppers actually skip the meat aisle at Sam's Club because of the chain's relatively narrow selection and occasionally questionable quality. Those who do end up buying can later realize they've bought subpar meat or groceries and end up returning their purchases. Because even the slightest sign of spoilage or subpar quality makes it not worth using for anyone who's paid for it, meat and produce are returned quite often. Sam's Club also realizes that produce and perishables in general can be past their prime by the time a customer consumes them, so the store processes refunds of such items without requiring the customer to bring them back.
Some Members Mark items, especially the ready-to-eat kind
Member's Mark is Sam's Club's in-house private label, so you can imagine the chain works extra-hard to ensure customers are completely happy with the label's products. Consequently, all Member's Mark products come under the Sam's Club 100% Satisfaction Guaranteed program, making them incredibly easy to return. This is something customers tend to put to good use when unsatisfied with their purchase.
Because of the generous return policy on offer, most Member's Mark items offer good value and get consistently positive reviews from customers. When it comes to Sam's Club's prepared, ready-made meals, however, some fail to hit the mark (pun intended). The Member's Mark seasoned beef bites are one such item. This heat-and-eat meal got quite a few complaints, including one customer review on the Sam's Club product page saying "I love Sam's, but this was the worst food item I've ever purchased there. And one of only two I will return the cover carton for a refund."
Healthy snacks and protein shakes
Healthy snacks can be hit or miss since people have different tolerance levels for how much tastiness they are willing to give up for better nutrition. Plus, some products simply don't get it right. Healthy snacks tend to be pricier, and if such an item is only available for bulk purchase, the buyer would likely want to return it for a refund if it's no good. One customer, after not liking the taste of a keto snack from Sam's Club, promptly returned it to the store after trying it: "I've returned a bagged snack that was downright nasty and made me gag. (TBF, it was a keto-based snack.) No problems," they said on Reddit.
This was also the case with the Fruit Loops Protein Shake. Sold in a 15-pack, buyers were trying to return it soon after they had opened the first bottle. "I drank one, well, a few sips of one, and just can't do it. Are they refundable? Do I take the other 14 bottles back? I never return anything, but I wouldn't give these things away to anybody, and it was almost 30 bucks," said one Reddit user about their experience. They were quickly advised to return the rest of the bottles for a refund. Another user, who found the Fruit Loops protein shake product packaging unsatisfactory, posted on the Sam's Club product page: "I'm pretty sure I'll be returning it to the store. Life is difficult enough as it is that I should not have to feel defeated by a product's packaging."
Cakes, pies, and other bakery items
Sam's Club bakery items are particularly notorious for being returned, but unlike some other Member's Mark products, these aren't returned due to a shortfall in quality. Instead, there are numerous instances (so many, in fact, that it has become a running joke) of customers returning cakes and pies after eating a few slices.
One Reddit thread, aptly titled "Ahh yes returning an almost half-eaten pie," is rife with stories by apparent Sam's Club employees about bakery item returns. "Not too long ago, people returned the bottom layer of a triple-layer cake because it was 'bad,'" says one commenter. Another says, "Not necessarily a pie, but last week, a member returned the unused portions of a cake because 'it was the wrong flavor.'" Since they are sold under the Member's Mark brand, these baked items are easy to return and are often refunded. However, the store does keep track of returns made by members, so sampling a slice and returning the rest of a pie or cake for a refund could eventually get that customer flagged — and even see their membership revoked.