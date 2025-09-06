Why Some Shoppers Skip The Meat Aisle At Sam's Club

Whether you're stocking up for a large family or simply want to reduce the frequency of your grocery runs, buying in bulk can be a great idea. But once you decide to spring for a membership, you face the choice between two of the most popular big box retailers, Costco and Sam's Club. While there are lots of things Sam's Club does better than its competitor, you might want to consider the quibbles some shoppers have with its meat department before settling, particularly if you consider yourself a connoisseur among carnivores.

When Mashed compared the meat selection at Sam's Club to Costco's, we found that the former was slightly lacking in variety with respect to the types of beef, pork, and seafood it offered. And, in our experience, there were hardly any options in the game department (literally). A less exciting selection isn't the only complaint folks might have about Sam's Club meat.

For others, the cost of bulk buying doesn't seem to be worth it. On Reddit, a user shared their gripes about the prices. "Serious question, how do you actually save money buying the meats in bulk? Everything seems to be very expensive and I don't see the value," they wrote. The poster added that beef, pork, and chicken "always seems to be way cheaper at Walmart." They even went so far as abandoning their cart in the middle of their shopping trip after checking out the meat prices.