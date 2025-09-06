Why Some Shoppers Skip The Meat Aisle At Sam's Club
Whether you're stocking up for a large family or simply want to reduce the frequency of your grocery runs, buying in bulk can be a great idea. But once you decide to spring for a membership, you face the choice between two of the most popular big box retailers, Costco and Sam's Club. While there are lots of things Sam's Club does better than its competitor, you might want to consider the quibbles some shoppers have with its meat department before settling, particularly if you consider yourself a connoisseur among carnivores.
When Mashed compared the meat selection at Sam's Club to Costco's, we found that the former was slightly lacking in variety with respect to the types of beef, pork, and seafood it offered. And, in our experience, there were hardly any options in the game department (literally). A less exciting selection isn't the only complaint folks might have about Sam's Club meat.
For others, the cost of bulk buying doesn't seem to be worth it. On Reddit, a user shared their gripes about the prices. "Serious question, how do you actually save money buying the meats in bulk? Everything seems to be very expensive and I don't see the value," they wrote. The poster added that beef, pork, and chicken "always seems to be way cheaper at Walmart." They even went so far as abandoning their cart in the middle of their shopping trip after checking out the meat prices.
The quality of meat can be hit or miss
Meanwhile, some Sam's Club members haven't been thrilled about the overall quality of its meat offerings. In another Reddit thread, a commenter bemoaned the repeat offenses of the store's skirt steak, claiming it "had considerably less visible fat and marbling" than the Wegmans variety, and remained tough even after a trip to the slow cooker. "I did the same preparation months later hoping I had a bad piece, but sadly it happened again," they continued, adding that they had since cancelled their membership and purchased their meat elsewhere. Similarly, other shoppers say that while the quality of animal products could be hit or miss, they've gotten one too many misses lately to depend on Sam's Club to meet their meat needs.
All that said, there are seemingly just as many folks who have had no issues at all with the store or its meat department. If you're concerned about the quality of the meat you buy (or plan to buy) at the chain, you can keep an eye out for some major red flags to avoid, such as excessively liquid-filled packages, the presence of ice crystals on the meat, or any funky smells coming from the section in general.
Conveniently enough, we also have a whole list of the four best and four worst steaks you can pick up at Sam's Club. To give you a sneak peek: prime beef ribeye and Japanese wagyu are a go, brisket and filet mignon are a no. While you probably don't have to avoid the meat department entirely, you might want to skip those.