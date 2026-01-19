4 Clever Ways America's Test Kitchen Deals With Leftovers

It's impossible to not get hungry while watching cooking shows. After you finish drooling over whatever masterpiece the chef creates, your next question might be, "Wait, where does all that food go?" Cooking shows and competitions notoriously waste a lot of food — we see chefs toss whole pots of food in the trash, or ingredients get left out far too long. This is super frustrating because this food could go to someone hungry and, according to the United Nations, food waste releases greenhouse gases that warm the planet. Thankfully, one television series goes above and beyond to prevent unnecessary food waste: "America's Test Kitchen."

This long-running TV show and online publication tests everything that has to do with cooking and the kitchen, including recipes, techniques, and gadgets. Like most cooking shows, it goes through a mind-boggling amount of food and ingredients; if you wondered what happens to the food on ATK, we're going to break down what happens after the show ends.

ATK has some impressive sustainability practices, and many are practical to bring into your own home. If you need some motivation, the Environmental Protection Agency estimates that a third of all food in the United States goes to waste, and the average American wastes $728 on food waste every year.