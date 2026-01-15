3 Best Items Costco Released In 2025
Part of Costco's strategy to offer its members low prices is to stock a narrower variety of products than regular supermarkets, which it can then procure in larger quantities at a cheaper cost. Thus, the membership retail chain keeps an eagle eye on what goes on its shelves, and what gets pulled. As another year goes by, we took a look at the Costco products that won't make it to the shelves in 2026. Now, it's worth looking at the winners — some of the best items that Costco released in 2025. There's always a lot for food-lovers to look forward to, not just in the food court (which will see some changes in 2026), but also in the aisles. Seasonal treats aside, we singled out a few top-notch Costco-exclusive products that could become fixtures on the chain's shelves.
Due to the many changes to the retailer's food offerings over the course of a year, narrowing down the best of Costco means that the product is almost universally loved and has received a good amount of positive reviews. In some cases, this occurred after certain products were upgraded with better ingredients, while in other instances, customers were caught completely unaware by a delicious new Kirkland Signature product. Considering both the chain's sales and membership numbers continued to rise in 2025 (via The Motley Fool), it looks like Costco's definitely doing something right.
Garlic Parmesan Butter Dinner Rolls
Around April 2025, sharp-eyed customers noticed that what looked like a circular tin of iced rolls in Costco's bakery section had a different label that read: Garlic Parmesan Butter Dinner Rolls. Turns out, this was the newest addition to the store's roster of freshly baked goodies — a $7.99 savory pull-apart loaf of 12 dinner rolls slathered in butter and flavored with garlic and Parmesan cheese. These dinner rolls come in an oven-safe foil container and, once baked, are dripping with buttery goodness. In fact, several Costco shoppers who initially mistook the rolls for cinnamon buns later clarified on a Reddit thread that their confusion stemmed from the thick layer of butter on top of the rolls, which looks like frosting.
The new dinner rolls seem to be using the Kirkland Signature winning formula that's behind some of Costco's other iconic food offerings (like the food court pizza) — high-quality ingredients in great quantities! In fact, the only complaint customers seemed to have with these dinner rolls was that they had too much butter. For most Redditors, that's a non-issue, with u/m082142 even posting a suggestion saying, "Had this last night, you're in for a treat. If you're feeling extra frisky, toss some shredded mozzarella on top near the end." If you don't mind the extra calories, this does sound like a good way to balance the overly buttery and garlicky notes.
Kirkland Signature Extra-Crispy French Fries
In early 2025, Costco jumped into what many customers had been eagerly waiting for and finally debuted Kirkland Signature French Fries. It's odd how long the in-house label took to launch its version of the world's favorite potato snack, but perhaps all that time was spent perfecting the product; frozen Kirkland Extra Crispy French Fries are absolute crowd-pleasers.
The skin-on fries can be baked, deep-fried in oil, or air-fried. However they are cooked, customers appear to be happy with the results. A large proportion of feedback on one r/Costco thread indicated that air frying them is the preferred method. There are also Redditors who recommend double-frying or lightly spritzing them with oil before cooking, and then seasoning afterwards, since the fries only come lightly seasoned. The consensus on the crispiness and quality of the fries is consistently positive, though some customers still claim that the Ore-Ida Fast Food Fries that Costco initially stocked are better. In either case, if you have space in your freezer for the 5-pound bag, which costs $6.79, pick up Kirkland Signature fries because they're certainly one of the highlights of Costco's 2025 releases.
Updated Kirkland Signature Muffins in 8-count packs
We love sampling Costco's bakery cakes, and elsewhere in this section of the store, there are always great new seasonal treats to be tested. Every once in a while, Costco rolls out a new permanent offering or gives a major update to a crowd-pleasing staple. That's what happened with Kirkland Signature muffins in 2025. The mix-and-match deal, which offered two packs of six muffins for $9.99, was replaced with a single pack of eight muffins for $6.99. The new versions are smaller, but come in a wider variety of flavors like blueberries and cream, triple chocolate, lemon raspberry, and cinnamon chip. Most importantly, Costco has tweaked the recipe to use higher-quality ingredients.
Significant changes like this are quickly noticed, and while some Redditors had a gripe against the smaller size, which essentially meant the price of the muffins had gone up, most were happy to pay the additional amount for the upgraded flavor and ingredients. "For quantity's sake vs. their old ones — yes, more expensive. For quality and homemade taste? Totally worth it and preferable," said u/Itchy-Confusion-5767. Later in 2025, Costco continued to build on its new muffin line by bringing back the vanilla chocolate chip muffin in the updated 6-pack. While the muffin upgrade is a winner, customers who still miss the original chocolate muffin can try making Costco copycat chocolate muffins at home.