3 Best Items Costco Released In 2025

Part of Costco's strategy to offer its members low prices is to stock a narrower variety of products than regular supermarkets, which it can then procure in larger quantities at a cheaper cost. Thus, the membership retail chain keeps an eagle eye on what goes on its shelves, and what gets pulled. As another year goes by, we took a look at the Costco products that won't make it to the shelves in 2026. Now, it's worth looking at the winners — some of the best items that Costco released in 2025. There's always a lot for food-lovers to look forward to, not just in the food court (which will see some changes in 2026), but also in the aisles. Seasonal treats aside, we singled out a few top-notch Costco-exclusive products that could become fixtures on the chain's shelves.

Due to the many changes to the retailer's food offerings over the course of a year, narrowing down the best of Costco means that the product is almost universally loved and has received a good amount of positive reviews. In some cases, this occurred after certain products were upgraded with better ingredients, while in other instances, customers were caught completely unaware by a delicious new Kirkland Signature product. Considering both the chain's sales and membership numbers continued to rise in 2025 (via The Motley Fool), it looks like Costco's definitely doing something right.