5 Best Costco Products That Flew Under The Radar In 2025

A Costco membership comes with compelling benefits, like a tasty food court, savings on fuel, and a generous refund policy. The store also offers members a private label range replete with products that are as good as, if not better, than name-brand competitors. Within the Kirkland Signature brand, there are numerous popular, buzz-worthy products, including extra virgin olive oil, rotisserie chicken, and Greek yogurt. There are also some lesser-known items available at the chain that offer the same level of quality but don't get nearly as much love. We scoured Costco's Kirkland Signature line and discovered some unexpected treasures that shoppers might have overlooked in 2025.

We've included a nice assortment of items, from savory snacks and dried fruit to fancy cheese, a sweet condiment, and a grocery staple that's as inexpensive as it is tasty. We can't necessarily guarantee that these goodies will be accessible to all shoppers, as product availability can vary from store to store. However, it's definitely worth searching for these items the next time you're cruising the hallowed aisles of Costco.