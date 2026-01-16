5 Best Costco Products That Flew Under The Radar In 2025
A Costco membership comes with compelling benefits, like a tasty food court, savings on fuel, and a generous refund policy. The store also offers members a private label range replete with products that are as good as, if not better, than name-brand competitors. Within the Kirkland Signature brand, there are numerous popular, buzz-worthy products, including extra virgin olive oil, rotisserie chicken, and Greek yogurt. There are also some lesser-known items available at the chain that offer the same level of quality but don't get nearly as much love. We scoured Costco's Kirkland Signature line and discovered some unexpected treasures that shoppers might have overlooked in 2025.
We've included a nice assortment of items, from savory snacks and dried fruit to fancy cheese, a sweet condiment, and a grocery staple that's as inexpensive as it is tasty. We can't necessarily guarantee that these goodies will be accessible to all shoppers, as product availability can vary from store to store. However, it's definitely worth searching for these items the next time you're cruising the hallowed aisles of Costco.
Kirkland Signature Dried Mangoes
A snack so powerful that shoppers must show restraint when purchasing it? That's precisely what Costco members on Reddit claimed about the Kirkland Signature Sweetened Dried Mangoes. According to customer claims, snack time can quickly go off the rails when it comes to a treat this delicious. Dubbed "Darn tasty. And addictive," by a commenter, the unrelenting appeal of this sweet snack definitely isn't lost on its fans.
According to one shopper, "I stopped [buying them] because I couldn't control myself. One movie meant one bag." Another person stated, "Eventually, I got to a point with eating so much Kirkland dried mango that mango now repulses me." It's worth noting that Costco also offers an unsweetened version of Kirkland Signature Organic Dried Mangoes that comes in a black bag. According to Reddit, this variety is intermittently available at the chain, and some characterize it as a seasonal product. While the sweetened variety has plenty of fans, Costco's unsweetened dried mangoes are also quite tempting. "The right bag of unsweetened dried mango was the best," said one shopper. "The good bags almost had a crunchy texture because of how much natural sugar they contained."
Purchase the Kirkland Signature Sweetened Dried Mangoes online for $11.99.
Kirkland Signature Premium Extra Thick Steak Strips
If you like your snack time to be particularly meaty, Costco has a product with your name on it. Kirkland Signature Premium Extra Thick Steak Strips are essentially beef jerky, but they go above and beyond the brands you can snag in a gas station next to the questionable pills and weeks-old pastries. When discussing Kirkland's cured steak strips, one Redditor admitted, "I've eaten bags and bags of the stuff," and described the product as "Solid, not as pricey as some others." Another person balked at instructions on the packaging, saying, "Not sure about needing to refrigerate since I crush the bag in one sitting."
Reviews posted to the Costco website were largely favorable, with one shopper stating, "A very good flavor that most can enjoy. The quality is excellent with very little sinewy texture." Another shopper said, "This jerky is cut thick, it still has a good chew ... I got hooked right away." A word of warning: if you're unable to house an entire bag in one go, refrigeration is best if you don't want your coveted snack to spoil before its time. As explained by a Reddit commenter, "There is more moisture in this jerky than most." This can facilitate the growth of mold without proper storage.
Purchase the Kirkland Signature Premium Extra Thick Steak Strips online for $14.89.
Kirkland Signature Fresh Goat Cheese
Eating more goat cheese can benefit your health, as it's a nutrient-dense, low-calorie food. However, the rich, multi-faceted flavor of goat cheese is the true GOAT (so to speak) when it comes to the appeal of this fancy item. Kirkland Signature Fresh Goat Cheese is not only tasty, but it's also more economical than what you might find in other grocery stores. A Reddit query requesting shoppers' favorite cheese at Costco highlighted the appeal of this affordable product, as the top-voted answer declared, "Costco goat cheese! It's such a great deal."
Cheese variety is crucial for an appealing charcuterie assortment, and soft cheeses are always welcomed thanks to their spreadability. What else can you do with goat cheese? If we're still talking appetizers, combine the cheese with figs and cranberries for a sweet and savory crostini topping. It can also be incorporated into a hearty salad, stuffed into peppers, or turned into a rich sauce. And if you're concerned about Costco's GOAT-iest cheese spoiling before you can use it all, you can freeze it for up to two months. However, you might want to reserve frozen cheese for baked dishes due to possible texture changes.
Purchase the Kirkland Signature Fresh Goat Cheese online for $8.96.
Kirkland Signature Organic Pure Maple Syrup
When it comes to the difference between maple and pancake syrups, pure maple syrup consists of just tree sap and has a more complex flavor, whereas pancake syrup is made with a wider list of ingredients and is heavy on the sweetness. These distinctions also shed light on why maple syrup is so much more expensive. For example, a local grocery chain carries an eight-ounce bottle of Golden Blossom Maple Syrup for $5.99, while a 24-ounce bottle of Mrs. Butterworth's Original Pancake Syrup is priced at $3.99.
Fans of pure maple syrup can either bite the bullet and pay exorbitant prices, or they can head to Costco. The warehouse retailer's Kirkland Signature Organic Pure Maple Syrup comes in a sizable 33.8-ounce jug and costs $14.99. For comparison, you would need at least four bottles of Golden Blossom Maple Syrup to get close to Costco's jug, which would run you $23.96. In terms of customer reviews, Costco members characterize this product as a wonderful buy. "Great flavor and the best price anywhere," said one customer. "I haven't seen this kind of low price anywhere else in decades." And another shopper praised the longevity of the product, stating, "The jug seems like it lasts forever, since you don't need a lot to get that special maple flavor."
Purchase the Kirkland Signature Organic Pure Maple Syrup online for $14.99.
Kirkland Signature Chunk Chicken Breast
While canned meats often have a reputation for being low quality, they're actually a convenient and economical option for many consumers. And in some cases, canned meats rival the flavor and quality of fresh counterparts when used in recipes. Kirkland Signature Chunk Chicken Breast is a great example of canned food that goes above and beyond in terms of quality, as many Costco members have rated this product highly. According to one review, "The chicken is great...It far exceeded what I expected."
A Costco fan on Reddit said they used the shredded version of this canned chicken instead of chicken breasts, stating, "It goes great in a quesadilla or whatever you want to put it in." Fellow commenters agreed and said the Kirkland canned chicken was perfect for soup, salad, enchiladas, and Buffalo chicken dip. As one person explained, "It's so versatile. We use it a lot in our house." While this product is plenty tasty on its own, there are some simple ways to spruce up canned chicken, such as incorporating a sauce or some spices for a livelier flavor.
Purchase the Kirkland Signature Chunk Chicken Breast online for $16.99.