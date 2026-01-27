Why This Fancy Kitchen Tech Upgrade Isn't Worth The Hype

If you've ever been giddy for a kitchen gadget, excited for some new equipment, ravenously researching the latest in cooking technology, then good news: You're on the right website. Even though upgrading your gear is a great way to increase your culinary capabilities, it can be hard to shake the worry that your new commitment won't be worth the money or hassle. Usually, we'd say go for it, unlock that next level of kitchen comfort and find ways to maximize space with some cool tools. But if you were thinking about installing a pot filler, maybe give it a second thought.

Pot fillers made a splash online a few years ago as an aspirational fancy kitchen gadget. They're easy to use and understand: an extra faucet in your kitchen right above the stovetop to fill pots with water and save you a trip from the sink. Lugging a pot full with water can weigh up to 40 pounds, depending on the size of the container, so preventing this little workout has its benefits, especially for those with mobility and accessibility issues.

That's about it as far as positives go. The cost of that minor convenience is a hefty price tag, potentially destructive maintenance issues, and an overall lack of functionality. Professional interior designers agree that home kitchens are rarely big enough to justify one, without even considering the aesthetic impact of a random faucet interrupting the backsplash. Money burns quick when kitchen upgrades are concerned, and it's hard to make a case for something expensive that saves you a few seconds of carrying a pot. Anyone considering installing a pot filler should make sure they see value where many do not.