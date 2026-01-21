This Trader Joe's Frozen American-Chinese Food Outshines Most Restaurants

One of the best parts of shopping at Trader Joe's is walking down the freezer aisles and discovering foods from many different cuisines around the world. Some are snacks, other items are desserts, then there are the ever-popular frozen meal options that you can turn into a quick weeknight dinner. When it comes to the Asian-inspired products specifically, there's one that reigned supreme in our ranking of Trader Joe's frozen Asian food options: the Mandarin Orange Chicken.

That's right, Trader Joe's Mandarin Orange Chicken beat out the grocery store's other options like dumplings, Japanese cheesecakes, and maybe even your go-to Chinese takeout spot. First, our writer found that the chicken offered a perfectly crispy outside with tender dark meat on the inside — an important factor when it comes to frozen foods. The sauce offers a heavy orange flavor with hints of ginger, providing a balance of sweetness and tanginess. According to our taste tester, the top-rated Trader Joe's product is "big and bold, revolving around a cornucopia of flavors and textures."

As a long-time TJ's patron, I certainly agree with my fellow writer, because this frozen food was one of my go-to meals, especially in my early 20s when I wanted a cheap-and-easy meal that still tasted great. Other published rankings of Trader Joe's frozen foods also feature the Mandarin Orange Chicken, so you might need to try it yourself.