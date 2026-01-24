The French Dining Experience Rick Steves Called 'Quintessentially Parisian'
One experience in the French capital that seamlessly blends its food, history, and charm is spending time at its innumerable street-side cafés. Referred to as a "quintessentially Parisian" experience by travel guru Rick Steves on an episode of "Rick Steves' Europe," the act of spending unhurried hours eating, drinking, conversing, and simply watching the city go by is enjoyed by locals and tourists alike. Steves describes sitting on the terrace of a Parisian café as "theater," with all of Paris being the stage.
Parisian sidewalk cafés shouldn't be confused with the coffee shops you may be used to. The latter is a place where you go to get a cup of coffee and a croissant — akin to cafés in most other parts of the world. A Parisian café, on the other hand, is like a laid-back eatery and bar. It has a more substantial menu than a coffee shop and is best suited to a drink and a light meal.
It's important to keep a few pointers in mind in order to have the best experience while remaining mindful of local customs. Brush up on regional cuisine so that you know what you're getting into with escargot, and remember that the right way to eat a salad in France requires one to put their knife down. Steves also brings up tipping in his episode "Paris of the Parisians," explaining that it isn't the norm, but a small tip to round up the bill can be left if you're appreciative of the service received.
A quick guide to dining at French cafés
Parisian cafés have a history going back to the 1600s. While initially popularized as a place to drink coffee, which was a novel beverage at the time, the cafés slowly became the meeting place for intellectuals and artists. As their popularity grew, the cafés became larger and more opulent, eventually spilling out onto the sidewalk to become the part-indoor part-outdoor establishments that they are today.
As tempting as it may be, remember that historic locations like Café Les Deux Magots, famous for hosting the likes of Hemingway, Picasso, and Jean Paul Sartre, will invariably be overrun with tourists. Instead, look for smaller cafés in more residential neighborhoods or side streets for an authentic experience. To experience Parisian cafés like a local, frequent the same one or two repeatedly so that a comfortable sense of familiarity sets in. They can be your go-to breakfast spot, or just as easily suited to a light lunch or dinner. The menus vary, but usually have a mix of local fare and international dishes like sandwiches, burgers, and salads. Also, keep an eye out for essential French cheeses that experts say everyone should try at least once, like Roquefort and Camembert.
Finally, when you're seated, don't expect to be taken care of right away. The service in Parisian cafés is typically relaxed. Don't expect to be rushed, and in return, don't rush the staff. Instead, take a minute to observe what lunchtime looks like in France and lean into its slower pace.