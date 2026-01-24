The French Dining Experience Rick Steves Called 'Quintessentially Parisian'

One experience in the French capital that seamlessly blends its food, history, and charm is spending time at its innumerable street-side cafés. Referred to as a "quintessentially Parisian" experience by travel guru Rick Steves on an episode of "Rick Steves' Europe," the act of spending unhurried hours eating, drinking, conversing, and simply watching the city go by is enjoyed by locals and tourists alike. Steves describes sitting on the terrace of a Parisian café as "theater," with all of Paris being the stage.

Parisian sidewalk cafés shouldn't be confused with the coffee shops you may be used to. The latter is a place where you go to get a cup of coffee and a croissant — akin to cafés in most other parts of the world. A Parisian café, on the other hand, is like a laid-back eatery and bar. It has a more substantial menu than a coffee shop and is best suited to a drink and a light meal.

It's important to keep a few pointers in mind in order to have the best experience while remaining mindful of local customs. Brush up on regional cuisine so that you know what you're getting into with escargot, and remember that the right way to eat a salad in France requires one to put their knife down. Steves also brings up tipping in his episode "Paris of the Parisians," explaining that it isn't the norm, but a small tip to round up the bill can be left if you're appreciative of the service received.