Why You Might Regret Ordering Taco Salad At A Mexican Restaurant

Diners might want to steer clear of common Mexican restaurant mistakes, like using too much sour cream and forgoing chiles to ensure an outstanding experience. However, some patrons may also need to balance their love of Mexican cuisine with their dietary needs. It's perfectly fine to indulge the palate, but people with certain health needs are naturally more selective when ordering. They may even go the obvious route and request a taco salad. It sounds healthy, after all.

We hate to burst your bubble, but taco salads are a decidedly unhealthier option when dining out. While recipes can vary from place to place, taco salad fixings typically include ground beef (though chicken and other meats are also used), lettuce, tomatoes, beans, sour cream, and cheese, plus additions like pico de gallo, dressing, or even chili. Some establishments also serve salads out of bowl-shaped tortillas, and these edible receptacles are often deep-fried, which can ramp up carbohydrates, saturated fat, and calories. Just consider Wendy's taco salad, which made our list of extremely unhealthy fast-food salads. Though it's served without the deep-fried taco bowl (it includes some strategically placed taco strips instead), Wendy's taco salad with the creamy salsa dressing still contains more calories and fat than a healthier salad should.