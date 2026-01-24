Why You Might Regret Ordering Taco Salad At A Mexican Restaurant
Diners might want to steer clear of common Mexican restaurant mistakes, like using too much sour cream and forgoing chiles to ensure an outstanding experience. However, some patrons may also need to balance their love of Mexican cuisine with their dietary needs. It's perfectly fine to indulge the palate, but people with certain health needs are naturally more selective when ordering. They may even go the obvious route and request a taco salad. It sounds healthy, after all.
We hate to burst your bubble, but taco salads are a decidedly unhealthier option when dining out. While recipes can vary from place to place, taco salad fixings typically include ground beef (though chicken and other meats are also used), lettuce, tomatoes, beans, sour cream, and cheese, plus additions like pico de gallo, dressing, or even chili. Some establishments also serve salads out of bowl-shaped tortillas, and these edible receptacles are often deep-fried, which can ramp up carbohydrates, saturated fat, and calories. Just consider Wendy's taco salad, which made our list of extremely unhealthy fast-food salads. Though it's served without the deep-fried taco bowl (it includes some strategically placed taco strips instead), Wendy's taco salad with the creamy salsa dressing still contains more calories and fat than a healthier salad should.
Healthier choices when dining at a Mexican restaurant
While taco salads aren't the most nutritional choice, there are other wholesome options you can find at many Mexican restaurants. Fajitas might be a better choice for diners since they consist of grilled vegetables and protein and a lack of anything deep-fried. Thanks to the care and consideration that go into this dish, fajitas usually taste better at restaurants anyway, which makes them a worthy selection for your next outing.
There are other ways you can temper some of the fat and calories that could come with your Mexican restaurant feast. Chips and salsa (or guacamole) are a tasty way to kick off your meal, but tortilla chips may be high in sodium, fat, and calories. In this case, see if you can't get your dip with healthy sliced veggies instead. If you have a choice between refried beans and sides like black beans or rice, go with the latter options. While refried beans do offer some nutrition, they also contain a higher amount of fat since they're cooked in lard. Similarly, you can choose flour tortillas over hard-shelled corn varieties to reduce your caloric intake further.