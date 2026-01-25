This Hidden Gem Is Billy Bob Thornton's Favorite Restaurant In Texas
Texas is known for a lot of things, and even if you're not a fan of the hit show "Landman," you know that Texas crude is one of its major exports, along with cattle, of course. When you consider dining in the Lone Star State, certainly beef will come to mind, and you can't ignore the top-rated Texas steakhouses, like Cattleman's. Modern Texas dining is incredibly diverse, as evidenced by the favorite restaurants of the cast of "Landman" in and around Fort Worth, which includes a sushi spot. Billy Bob Thornton's top choice is a little bit outside of town.
When Cowboys & Indians Magazine asked Thornton about his favorite spot to eat while filming, he said, "There's so many good ones it's hard to say ... I'm gonna go for the little guy out in Weatherford by my house: Rio Brazo's Grill." Thornton considers Fort Worth to be not just his favorite city in Texas, but his favorite in the whole country. His favorite restaurant while making "Landman" is about a 40-minute drive west to the Granbury Highway. Describing Rio Brazos Grill, Thornton said, "It's a fine dining restaurant out in our area there, which, you know, they didn't have one of those before."
Billy Bob Thornton loves Rio Brazos Grill, but he's not the only one
While Rio Brazos Ranch Grill may not be the oldest restaurant in Texas (that honor goes to a German establishment), Billy Bob Thornton may be right that fine dining wasn't previously easy to find around Weatherford — but it is now. Rio Brazos' chef, and Weatherford native, Clint Connaway, helms the kitchen with decades of experience. As Thornton says, "Clint, the chef there ... awesome." Connaway's Weatherford roots run deep. His grandfather built homes in the community for veterans returning from World War II. Connaway's focus on bold, creative flavors and sophisticated techniques (with wood-fired cooking at its core) puts his passion for his hometown and Texas-style cooking on full display.
Judging from Rio Brazos' reviews on Google, the Texas public agrees with Thornton. One commenter said, "The place is gorgeous inside, and you can smell the steaks cooking on the open fire from the kitchen." Another wrote, "An amazing meal and quite unexpected, being west of Fort Worth. This place has instantly become one of our go-to date night destinations." Thanks to Thornton, Rio Brazos may now officially be "on the map," but another diner commented, "I would consider this a hidden gem, although it's only 10 miles from home."
Rio Brazos Grill offers a taste of Texas and the American Southwest from nearly every angle: smoked brisket empanadas, fire-roasted green chile chicken lasagna, flame-licked beef tenderloin, and red snapper a la plancha are just a few examples. The restaurant also offers special holiday menus, chef's table experiences, cocktails, and live music. If you find yourself near Fort Worth or any other points close to Weatherford, it would be tough to find a reason not to go.