This Hidden Gem Is Billy Bob Thornton's Favorite Restaurant In Texas

While Rio Brazos Ranch Grill may not be the oldest restaurant in Texas (that honor goes to a German establishment), Billy Bob Thornton may be right that fine dining wasn't previously easy to find around Weatherford — but it is now. Rio Brazos' chef, and Weatherford native, Clint Connaway, helms the kitchen with decades of experience. As Thornton says, "Clint, the chef there ... awesome." Connaway's Weatherford roots run deep. His grandfather built homes in the community for veterans returning from World War II. Connaway's focus on bold, creative flavors and sophisticated techniques (with wood-fired cooking at its core) puts his passion for his hometown and Texas-style cooking on full display.

Judging from Rio Brazos' reviews on Google, the Texas public agrees with Thornton. One commenter said, "The place is gorgeous inside, and you can smell the steaks cooking on the open fire from the kitchen." Another wrote, "An amazing meal and quite unexpected, being west of Fort Worth. This place has instantly become one of our go-to date night destinations." Thanks to Thornton, Rio Brazos may now officially be "on the map," but another diner commented, "I would consider this a hidden gem, although it's only 10 miles from home."

Rio Brazos Grill offers a taste of Texas and the American Southwest from nearly every angle: smoked brisket empanadas, fire-roasted green chile chicken lasagna, flame-licked beef tenderloin, and red snapper a la plancha are just a few examples. The restaurant also offers special holiday menus, chef's table experiences, cocktails, and live music. If you find yourself near Fort Worth or any other points close to Weatherford, it would be tough to find a reason not to go.