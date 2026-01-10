14 Restaurants The Cast Of Landman Enjoyed In Texas

It's official: the Paramount+ series "Landman" is one of the biggest TV hits of the year. Created by "Yellowstone" showrunner Taylor Sheridan, the series follows the saga of oilmen fighting over black gold in the West Texas plains. It also boasts an all-star cast of Hollywood heavyweights including Billy Bob Thornton, Jon Hamm, Demi Moore, Sam Elliott, Andy Garcia, and more. All of which has fans asking one question: where does the cast of "Landman" like to eat in Texas?

After all, you can't survive on Texas Tea alone. And with filming for the show taking place on location in and around Fort Worth, these stars have had a lot of time to check out some of the best steakhouses in Texas. Not that the region is only about Texas' unique style of barbecue; unsurprisingly, you can also sample some true Tex-Mex classics in the Fort Worth area as well.

So which Texas restaurants strike it rich? Let's drill down and discover some of the best restaurants in Texas according to the cast of "Landman."