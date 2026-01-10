14 Restaurants The Cast Of Landman Enjoyed In Texas
It's official: the Paramount+ series "Landman" is one of the biggest TV hits of the year. Created by "Yellowstone" showrunner Taylor Sheridan, the series follows the saga of oilmen fighting over black gold in the West Texas plains. It also boasts an all-star cast of Hollywood heavyweights including Billy Bob Thornton, Jon Hamm, Demi Moore, Sam Elliott, Andy Garcia, and more. All of which has fans asking one question: where does the cast of "Landman" like to eat in Texas?
After all, you can't survive on Texas Tea alone. And with filming for the show taking place on location in and around Fort Worth, these stars have had a lot of time to check out some of the best steakhouses in Texas. Not that the region is only about Texas' unique style of barbecue; unsurprisingly, you can also sample some true Tex-Mex classics in the Fort Worth area as well.
So which Texas restaurants strike it rich? Let's drill down and discover some of the best restaurants in Texas according to the cast of "Landman."
1. Bricks and Horses at Bowie House - Fort Worth
Sam Elliott, who plays T.L. Norris on "Landman," is an American institution. His mustache alone has seen more than most people will experience in a lifetime, and his deep gravelly voice is like the freedom cry of a bald eagle. So when he spits straight facts about his favorite restaurant, well, you'd best bend an ear and listen, partner.
Unfortunately, when Elliott spoke to Cowboys & Indians Magazine about his favorite Texas restaurant, he couldn't actually remember its name. So all we know for sure about it is that it's somewhere in El Paso. But before you try every restaurant in El Paso to track it down, luckily he had a backup option: Bowie House.
Located in Fort Worth, Bowie House is actually an upscale hotel that was named by Time Magazine as one of the 100 World's Greatest Places in 2024. Part of its appeal includes Bricks and Horses, a fine dining restaurant that specializes in farm to table dishes featuring ingredients from local Texas ranches. They have more than just steak, though. With dishes like Black Truffle Risotto and Cowboy Caviar, you can get as fancy as your wallet allows.
(682) 786-6688
3700 Camp Bowie Blvd, Fort Worth, TX 76107
2. Rio Brazos Grill - Weatherford
"Landman" lead star Billy Bob Thornton may have been born in Arkansas, but his heart is in Texas. and at the heart of his heart is Fort Worth, a city which he reportedly considers to be his favorite in America. It's no surprise, then, that when asked what his favorite restaurant in Texas is, he came up with a deep cut.
"I'm going to go for the little guy out in Weatherford," Thornton told Cowboys & Indians Magazine. "Rio Brazos Grill. It's a fine dining restaurant ... it's great. Clint, the chef there, awesome. I love Rio Brazos."
That's chef Clint Connoway, a Weatherford native who oversees the restaurant's upscale, fine dining menu. Located about 40 minutes west of Fort Worth, Rio Brazos features classic Texas steaks alongside seafood options like red snapper, salmon, and shrimp diablo, all presented with Connoway's signature style. "I've always been artistic," Connoway said, "so all of my dishes are kind of me coming out on a plate."
(817) 266-4455
6600 Granbury Hwy Ste 103 Weatherford, TX 76087
3. Press Cafe - Fort Worth
Since The Shops at Clearfork opened along the banks of the Clear Fork Trinity River in southwest Fort Worth a decade ago, it has become a hotspot for shopping and destination dining for anyone spending time in the city. That certainly includes the cast of "Landman," as Michelle Randolph revealed that she spent much of her free time there — including some at her favorite local restaurant.
That would be Press Cafe. Sitting hard against the west bank of the river just behind the Shops at Clearfork, this cute cafe is the perfect spot for a bite to eat before shopping or hiking along the riverbank trails. "They have a salmon Caesar salad," Randolph told Cowboys & Indians Magazine. "That's, I think, the only thing I've ever had from there. And I've it had it probably 30 times."
Don't worry, this is still Texas, so if you want a steak, they have that too. But with menu options like avocado toast, a deconstructed tuna salad, and an ancient grain rice bowl, Press Cafe also offers some healthier and trendier choices to fit your modern lifestyle.
(817) 570-6002
4801 Edwards Ranch Rd Ste 105 Fort Worth, TX 76109
4. Hatsuyuki Handroll Bar - Fort Worth
Like any self-respecting Texas city, Fort Worth has a barbecue joint on every other street corner. But if you're looking for a dining option in Fort Worth that's a little bit different, Hatsuyuki Handroll Bar might just be the place for you.
It was certainly the place for "Landman" star Paulina Chavez. Chavez, who plays grieving widow Ariana Medina, cited Hatsuyuki Handroll Bar as one of her favorite places in Texas to dine at while working on the show.
Winner of a 2025 People Love Us award from Yelp, Hatsuyuki Handroll Bar offers up classic temaki hand rolls. Hand rolls are a type of sushi, but instead of being cut into segments that you eat individually with chopsticks — a style called maki — hand rolls (or temaki) remain uncut, so you hold them in your hand and eat them like an ice cream cone. Hatsuyuki Handroll Bar also features a rotating daily special menu, so each visit provides a unique dining experience.
https://hatsuyukifw.wixsite.com/hatsuyukifw
(817) 720-5330
907 Foch St Fort Worth, TX 76107
5. 61 Osteria - Fort Worth
If there's one consensus pick from the cast of "Landman" for the top dining experience in Texas, it's 61 Osteria in Fort Worth. Opened in early 2023, 61 Osteria provides upscale Italian dishes with a meaty Texas twist. Wild boar, rabbit, and steak are all on the menu alongside pasta options like rotollo, capellini, and tortellini.
"Landman" stars Paulina Chavez and James Jordan both cited 61 Osteria as one of their favorite Texas restaurants. Jordan, who plays oilman Dale Bradley on the show, told Cowboys & Indians Magazine that he and his fiancee are both foodies, making 61 Osteria a must.
And for good reason. Spotlighted by everyone from Wine Spectator to Sports Illustrated, 61 Osteria has thrived under the guidance of executive chef Blaine Staniford and chef de cuisine Steve Hoogeboom, who was named the 2025 Rising Star Chef of the Year by Culture Map Fort Worth. You don't need to be an oil baron to try the finer things in life.
(817) 953-3271
500 W 7th St, Fort Worth, TX 76102
6. B&B Butchers
When you think of Texas cooking, you think of meat. Steak and barbecue are the bellwethers of the region, so to be among the best steakhouses in Texas puts B&B Butchers at the very top of the list of places to eat in the Lone Star State.
For James Jordan, who plays Dale Bradley on "Landman," B&B Butchers was the first place that came to mind when asked what his favorite dining spot was in Texas. Beyond the location in Fort Worth, where "Landman" is filmed, there's also a second B&B Butchers in Houston as well. As the restaurant's website proudly declares, "both locations of B&B are now two of only 38 U.S. restaurants certified by the Kobe Beef Association in Japan," meaning you can be certain of the quality.
It's that quality that has earned B&B Butchers awards from the likes of Robb Report and Wine Spectator. In other words, B&B Butchers really has the meat — sorry, Arby's!
Multiple locations
7. 97 West Kitchen & Bar - Fort Worth
"Landsman" star James Jordan is a self-described foodie, so when asked what his favorite dining spots in Texas were, he had a quick list of top-notch restaurants at the ready. And in his top three: 97 West Kitchen & Bar in Fort Worth.
Located inside Hotel Drover in the heart of the iconic Fort Worth Stockyards, 97 West Kitchen & Bar specializes in upscale modern takes on classic old-school Texas and Southern comfort dishes. Entrees include cuts of just about everything that walks, crawls, or swims, including antelope, bison, chicken, lamb, all kinds of fish, and — of course — steak. And side dishes like cheese grits, mac and cheese, and loaded crispy fingerling potatoes give the meal a tasty Dixie spin.
And the setting delivers as much as the food, with 97 West Kitchen & Bar earning the 2025 Best Atmosphere award from the readers of Fort Worth Magazine. You know what they say: come for the antelope, stay for the ambiance.
(682) 255-6497
200 Mule Alley Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76164
8. Paloma Suerte - Fort Worth
According to "Landman" star James Jordan, Fort Worth is a foodie's paradise. And one of his favorite spots to dine is Paloma Suerte. "Fort Worth is the perfect-sized city," he told the Austin American-Statesman newspaper. "There's a great Tex-Mex spot nearby, Paloma Suerte, that has amazing food."
Paloma Suerte, which is also a favorite of fellow "Landman" star Billy Bob Thornton, has quite the pedigree as well. The restaurant is the brainchild of celebrity chef and Fort Worth legend Tim Love. The first chef from the city to cook at the world famous James Beard House — and also a James Beard Award nominee — Love was named one of the 100 Best Chefs in America by the aptly named Best Chefs America.
At Paloma Suerte, Love is putting a fresh new spin on Tex-Mex cuisine with innovative twists like his Muscovy Duck Birria Tacos and Grilled Elk Loin Fajitas. Maybe this is paradise after all!
(682) 267-0414
122 E Exchange Ave, Ste 280, Fort Worth, TX 76164
9. Joe T. Garcia's - Fort Worth
"Landman" star Billy Bob Thornton is a big fan of Fort Worth, Texas. He's spent enough time in the city to know the ins and outs of the restaurant scene like a true local. And one of his favorite restaurants in Fort Worth is Joe T. Garcia's.
One of the most iconic restaurants in the region, Joe T. Garcia's traces its origins all the way back to 1930, when couple Mamasuez and Joe Garcia began serving authentic Mexican dishes out of a grocery store. Today, the restaurant is still run by their descendants, something that Thornton truly appreciates.
"I just love that tradition and the setting is beautiful," he told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. "Anytime I have somebody come from out of town, I always take them to Joe T.'s."
That apparently includes fellow "Landman" star Sam Elliott, who dropped by the restaurant for a bite of traditional Mexican food in 2025. Everything at Joe T. Garcia's is traditional, including the fact that they are cash-only and don't have dinner menus. They do serve classics like nachos, enchiladas, and fajitas all day, though.
(817) 626-4356
2201 N Commerce St, Fort Worth, TX 76164
10. Hurtado Barbecue
Hurtado Barbecue has a special connection to the hit Paramount+ series "Landman," as owner Brandon Hurtado and members of the restaurant's staff were included in the second season as pitmasters.
It's a relationship that has developed organically. Hurtado told the Fort Worth Star Telegram that he met "Landman" star Billy Bob Thornton while catering an event at "Landman" showrunner Taylor Sheridan's Bosque Ranch. Hurtado said of Thornton, "He was really down-to-earth and really cool to talk to in-person."
"Landman" co-star James Jordan is also known to be a fan of Hurtado Barbecue, which has locations in Fort Worth, Arlington, Dallas, and Mansfield, Texas. The burgeoning chain's expansion is especially impressive given the fact that Hurtado and his wife Hannah opened the first brick-and-mortar location in February 2020, just weeks before the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown.
The restaurant's success hinges on a menu consisting of scratch-made barbecue options that range from beef, pork, and chicken to turkey and quail, and for sides like Hatch chili mac and cheese and Mexican street corn. Yum!
Multiple locations
11. Goldee's Barbecue - Fort Worth
"Mad Men" and "Landman" star Jon Hamm made a big impression on the Fort Worth dining scene during his time filming in the city. One of the many restaurants he frequented was Goldee's Barbecue near the southeastern fringes of the city limits.
Hamm, of course, is well known as a native son of St. Louis, a city famed for its barbecue, especially the sweet St. Louis rib sauce. So Hamm likely knows his way around a barbecue joint, adding weight to this particular culinary endorsement.
And Goldee's Barbecue clearly knows what it's doing. In addition to selling its own line of barbecue sauce and spice rubs, the restaurant has published its own barbecue cookbook as well. The menu at Goldee's is as down home as the surroundings: situated in a simple roadside shack, Goldee's sticks to perfecting the basics, like brisket, pork ribs, and turkey.
Simple food, made well. No frills, just getting the job done. If that's not Texas, then what is?
(817) 480-4131
4645 Dick Price Rd, Fort Worth, TX 76140
12. Curly's Frozen Custard - Fort Worth
Forth Worth, Texas, has long been at the center of the cattle industry. It's this long, historical association with cattle that gave Fort Worth the nickname "Cowtown." So it's only fitting that one of the top restaurants in Cowtown is a place that uses milk in almost all of its dishes: Curly's Frozen Custard.
Of course, it's really eggs that sets frozen custard apart from your usual ice cream. But Curly's Frozen Custard is further set apart by its high profile clientele, as "Landman" star Jon Hamm was spotted there getting custard during filming for the first season. And Curly's doesn't stop at just custard; since opening its doors back in 2002, the beloved snack stand has branched out and now offers savory dishes as well from famous brands such as Nathan's Famous Hot Dogs and Texas Chili Company.
Still, it's the frozen custard that put Curly's on the map. You can get a dizzying array of frozen custard toppings at Curly's, from cheesecake bites to gummy bears to Kit Kats. And the custard comes in all shapes and sizes, including concretes, sundaes, and floats.
So when you're done eating all the many styles of beef that Fort Worth's barbecue joints have to offer, consider topping off your meal with some frozen custard from Curly's. It's the way Cowtown was meant to be celebrated.
(817) 763-8700
4017 Camp Bowie Blvd, Fort Worth, TX 76107
13. Herd's Hamburgers - Jacksboro
One of "Landman"'s biggest stars never appears on screen. But without him, the show would never have existed in the first place. Christian Wallace is a Texas native who worked as a roughneck in the oil fields near his home. He's also a writer, who detailed tales from the world of oilmen in his hit podcast "Boomtown." That led to a partnership with Taylor Sheridan to loosely adapt "Boomtown" for television, and the result is the hit series "Landman."
Being a local means that Wallace has his own ideas about what makes a great restaurant in Texas. His top pick among all those he has eaten at while making "Landman?" Herd's Hamburgers in Jacksboro, about an hour northeast of Fort Worth. "It is 112 years old, one flat top, no fries, bags of potato chips, Coca-Cola in an ice chest," he told Cowboys & Indians Magazine. "Just a perfect burger."
Still run by the family that opened it back in 1916, Herd's Hamburgers is an old-school, no-frills eatery that delivers exactly what it promises: burgers. Herd's is cash only, so don't bring any fancy payment apps or credit cards, just some legal tender American greenbacks. And bring your appetite, because you won't be disappointed. "This burger has no competition as the all-time best," wrote one Yelp reviewer. "Ever. Anywhere. Nothing even comes close."
401 N Main St, Jacksboro, TX 76458
14. Gustos Burger Bar - Fort Worth
"Landman" co-creator Christian Wallace is a Texas native who likes beef. One of his favorite places to get that beef? Gustos Burger Bar in Fort Worth, Texas. This burger joint just southwest of downtown Fort Worth also acts as a venue for live music, DJs, and dance nights.
But it's the burgers that got and kept Wallace's attention. When pressed by the Fort Worth Star-Telegram to name the best burger around, he had to stand up for his beefy ride or die. "The best burger I know this is probably going to be controversial," Wallace said. "Gustos. For me personally, I just love a Gustos burger."
Rising from the ashes of The Radler, a German-themed biergarten that closed after a fire in 2023, Gustos serves up quick, crave-able dishes like smashburgers, hot dogs, sliders, and chicken nuggets. These fast finger foods fit the fun-loving, loose vibe of the joint perfectly. It helps that the food is also delicious!
"Probably the best burger I have ever eaten," wrote one Yelp reviewer. "The special sauce they put on there is amazing." Hey, would the co-creator of "Landman" steer you wrong?
gustos-burgers-stuff.square.site
1229 7th Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76104