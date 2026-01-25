Steal This Easy Butter Tip For The Juiciest Burgers Imaginable

Burgers can be pretty delicious no matter how they're prepared. Even an overdone hockey puck topped with cheese can be satisfying at the friendly barbecue. But, when they're good, moist, and dialed in — without too much prep work — the home chef can feel like they should be in competition for a seat at the table next to Tom Colicchio.

Sure, grinding your own beef at home may be a ticket to delicious burgers that don't require too much seasoning, but that's just not practical for the everyday cook who has too much on their proverbial plate to spend all day on the literal dinner plate. So, to save time on the perfectly juicy burger, all you have to do is add some grated butter to the raw beef before you put it on the grill or searing hot pan.

There are a number of hacks for a better burger, such as basting it with melted butter as it cooks, but this butter-burger hack is all done in the prep work. It's also super-easy, provided your butter is nice and cool. Some butter adds flavor, of course, but also helps with the science of cooking.