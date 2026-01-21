The Type Of Cuisine Brooklyn Beckham Searches For Everywhere In The World

What do you get when you pair a world-famous pop-star and fashion icon with a legendary soccer player? You get Brooklyn Beckham, the eldest child of David and Victoria Beckham, as well as a budding chef and sometime actor in his own right. Though Beckham's claim that he was a chef elicited dubious comments, Beckham appears committed to the culinary arts. According to an interview with Forbes, the star also claimed his passion for cooking was set ablaze in Italy. Beckham discovered his love for the cuisine during a childhood cooking class in Milan, and in the years since, the cooking enthusiast hunts for Italian eats wherever he goes. Despite having lived in the biggest cities in the world, Beckham admits, "I always try to find the hole-in-the-wall Italian places. I just miss Italian cuisine."

Of course, Italian cuisine varies from region to region, and Beckham has expressed a particular attachment to the Amalfi Coast. Located in Southern Italy, the budding chef said he only spent one day there, but wishes to visit again to better explore the cuisine. "I would love to go back again," Beckham explained, "but spend like a week there. I've heard the food is unbelievable." Popular regional dishes on the Amalfi Coast include scialatielli ai frutti di mare (or pasta with seafood) and Parmagiana di melanzana, which is a casserole-style recipe featuring eggplant, tomato sauce, mozzarella, and Parmeggiano Reggiano.