This Hearty Vegan Meatloaf Is Loaded With Plant Protein

We'll be honest: Vegan meatloaf doesn't taste like meat, but that's really not the point. When made right, a plant-based meatloaf, which can be made from a variety of meat substitutes, is a delicious dish on its own merits. It's an excellent alternative to a meat entree, but it could also be served as a side dish or crumbled up and used in other recipes like plant-based Bolognese sauce.

Recipe developer Michelle Bottalico has created a recipe for a plant protein-packed vegan meatloaf that's moist, hearty, savory, and loaded with fiber and nutrient-dense ingredients. This loaf has a base of lentils, chickpeas, and walnuts, with rolled oats, breadcrumbs, and ground flax seed serving as binders. Onion, garlic, vegetables, and seasonings add more flavor and substance, while raisins contribute a touch of sweetness. You can sub dried figs or apricots for the raisins and fennel for the celery for a slightly different flavor if desired, and the chickpeas could be replaced with your favorite beans. The walnuts aren't broken down in this recipe, but if you prefer less texture you can pulse them in the food processor before adding them to the bowl.

All these ingredients make for a flavorful and textured loaf, and it's all brought together by a sweet tomato paste glaze flavored with balsamic vinegar, maple syrup, and a touch of soy sauce. Try it to believe it — this is an excellent recipe to keep on hand whether you've been eating vegan for years or are looking for an idea for your next Meatless Monday.