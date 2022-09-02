Snyder's Of Hanover Just Dropped The Perfect Fall Pretzel Treat

You might usually be enjoying beer cheese with soft pretzels or bread, but these new Snyderfest Beer Cheese Pretzel Pieces will cut out some of the mess and combine two Oktoberfest staples into one bite. According to the PR email, these pretzels are even made with hops, and there's beer cheese flavoring in each pretzel bite. Wondering where to purchase these pretzel snacks? Snyderfest Beer Cheese Pretzel Pieces will be available at major stores like Target, Walmart, and Kroger in 10 ounce bags, and as you could guess from the pretzels being marketed around Oktoberfest, this is a limited-edition item.

Although Oktoberfest is still a few weeks away, The Impulsive Buy has already spotted Snyderfest Beer Cheese Pretzel Pieces in stores. In the comments section of the post, one person said, "I love their pretzel pieces and I love beer cheese......man I hope this is as amazing as it sounds!" It looks like there's some enthusiasm for these pretzel bites, so will you be adding them to your Oktoberfest menu?

For those who are looking for more creations featuring pretzels and beer, Auntie Anne's launched its own pretzel beer last month in collaboration with Evil Genius Beer Company.