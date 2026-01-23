The Affordable Store That's Stealing Dollar Tree's Spotlight
As it gets increasingly difficult to fill a store with products that cost under a dollar, ultra-budget chains have been loosening the price restrictions that defined their brands. In 2021, Dollar Tree raised its base price to $1.25 to offer shoppers a wider selection. It also took over Family Dollar in 2015, which generally prices items slightly higher. In an effort to have greater pull in the bargain-store segment, Dollar General's move was introducing Popshelf, a Five Below-esque retail chain that feels more upmarket. Popshelf offers items that stretch the budget (like a $30 travel mug), but, perhaps most importantly, also undercuts Dollar Tree by offering staples like holiday decor and household items for $1, which Dollar Tree now sells at $1.25.
While Popshelf's mostly low-priced inventory emulates a lot of what makes budget chains like Dollar Tree so successful, the biggest draw for customers seems to be how much more lively and well-kept Popshelf outlets are compared to their dingy "Dollar" counterparts. "When I first heard that Popshelf was a Dollar General company, I was shocked. The stores look incredible and are always stocked and filled with new items," exclaimed u/htmi13 on Reddit. Despite its initial success, Popshelf's growth has seen some setbacks, with Dollar General moving to close over 50 outlets of the concept in 2025. For now, you can have the best of both worlds and enjoy the best Dollar Tree foods and drinks as well as the variety and additional value that Popshelf offers for your dollar.
Best items to buy at Popshelf, and when to head back to Dollar Tree
While it may be stealing some of Dollar Tree's spotlight, Popshelf isn't a catch-all for all your budget shopping needs. If you're the type that loves Dollar Tree kitchen items that look way more expensive, then Popshelf could become your new happy place.
The chain, as described by Dollar General, is "A stress-free shopping destination for everyday items and those special things that make living better." To attract a younger clientele, Popshelf also tends to stock trendier items as well as lots of gift-ables. What Dollar Tree does with its range of snacks and soda, Popshelf does with cutesy toys, children's books, and party decor. The higher-end positioning of Popshelf also means that you can pick up nicer arts and crafts supplies there, along with brand-name beauty and self-care products, and useful kitchen items that one can't typically find in the under $5 category (like a decent pepper mill). What you have to watch out for when shopping at Popshelf is paying more for something that you'd get cheaper at Dollar Tree. Items like glassware, cleaning supplies, and party supplies are similar across both chains, so it's worth picking these up from the longstanding bargain-focused Green Tree.
Then, of course, there are cases where Dollar Tree reigns supreme — like when you want to make dinner on a budget. Popshelf isn't going to revolutionize your shopping trips for household staples and everyday supplies. However, when you feel like splurging a little but not going too crazy, the cheerful, pocket-friendly chain is a perfect destination.