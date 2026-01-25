5 Viral Domino's Build-Your-Own Pizza Orders To Try Next
Domino's was founded in 1960 by a couple of Michigan-born, pizza-loving brothers. It was just a standalone mom and pop pizza shop at the time (or should we say bro and bro?). It has since developed into a household name, beloved by college students during the '80s and '90s, adopted as a family staple throughout the aughts, and now, in 2026, it is the fodder for an unbelievable amount of internet hullabaloo.
In the age of social media, anything can go viral at anytime — even your pizza order if it's good enough. (If you need some inspo, we've ranked some of Domino's most popular menu items from worst to best.) It seems that people started talking about Domino's first "viral" pizza in 2024, when one particularly cheesy and meaty pie was making the rounds on socials. Some folks wonder if this pizza order and the others that followed aren't just Domino's creations being marketed through popular influencers who use words like "viral" to feign street cred with the masses. While this is quite possible, some of these orders really did become quite popular with the pizza lovers out there. Plus, we're happy to play along if the combo sounds worth it. Here are our five favorite viral Domino's pies.
Cheddar cheese, bacon, and Philly steak
In 2024, the world was atwitter. What is now recognized as the original viral Domino's pizza was spreading across social media faster than wildfire, and it seemed everyone wanted a slice of the meaty and cheesy pie. While it's unclear where the idea for this particular combination of ingredients originated, food influencers like TikTok's @jtkravingzz seemed to make it popular, with the couple's video reaching upwards of 203,000 likes.
The decadent pizza starts with a handmade pan pizza crust, Domino's first-ever new product launched in 1989. A far cry from Domino's thin crust pizza, this iteration features fresh dough pressed into a pan and baked, making the bottom golden brown with an audible crunch, while the top remains soft and fluffy. This is a key element to the pie, as it needs the denser structure to hold up all the cheesy goodness that is yet to come.
Rather than traditional red sauce, this pie is topped with a healthy dose of garlic parmesan sauce. Be sure to order extra sauce to get the full viral pie experience. The cheese, which seems to be the piece de resistance for most folks, is a three-cheese cheddar blend that takes this pie to another planet. (You've got to order extra cheese, too!) The ensemble is topped off with bacon and Philly beef steak — the perfect amount of salt and smokiness to cut through all that rich cheese and dough. Some folks like it with alfredo sauce rather than garlic parm, and others prefer it baked well done. Either way, it's got a killer cheese pull.
Pineapple, garlic parm, and sweet onion
This next pie got only a couple thousand views across socials, and it features a rather controversial pizza topping. Food influencer @sarahmargareteats posted a video on Instagram featuring another supposedly viral pie, but this one had a super thin, cracker-like crust. Like the OG viral pie, it subbed garlic parmesan sauce for the classic marinara. Topped with cheese, hunks of pineapple, and white onions, this simple combo is the epitome of savory and sweet goodness. Sarah said she liked the way the garlic parm sauce paired perfectly with the pineapple.
Folks online seemed to be split about it, with many commenters saying that pineapple is, in fact, an abomination on pizza. (A Mashed survey revealed that a solid 11% of people love pineapple as a go-to topping, though.) Others agreed that this one was probably pretty good. A few people threw their own tweaks to the order in, saying they added BBQ sauce or chicken to the pie — or a combo of both. Alternatively, bacon and jalapeño peppers seemed to be another common pairing.
Ultimate five-cheese lava
If you're a dairy-free person, there are no substitutions to be made here — this ultimate, five-cheese lava pizza must be completely avoided. For the rest of us, however, things are about to get real cheesy. It starts with a oarmesan-stuffed crust (I mean, we're already sold, right?). Then, in place of marinara sauce, you're going to want to order alfredo sauce. "What if you order extra alfredo sauce?" One commenter wrote on @sarahmargareteats YouTube video covering the pizza. "Extra diarrhea," another retorted. They have a point — buckle up!
This pie uses cheeses some of us may not have even known that Domino's carried. It's got shredded provolone, a cheddar cheese blend, feta, and parmesan asiago. If you're still taking Sarah's directions, which would be absolutely ludicrous at this point, she wants you to add even more cheese: just a sprinkle of cheese crust seasoning.
Now, this is different from the new Cheese Lava Pull Apart pizza that recently launched at Domino's India and has been making the internet rounds. That iteration has a pool of gooey cheese sauce at the center of the pie and is, by all accounts, kind of a dud. We'll keep the tummy ache and the yummy five cheeses, please!
Hannah's alfredo veggie melt
In 2025, Domino's finally started cashing in on the secret menu hack craze and developed its own selection of chef-curated secret menu pizzas. One in particular, which they called Hannah's Alfredo Veggie Melt, is the kind of pie you would expect to find in the style of flatbread at a higher-end eatery. The base is a crispy thin crust, which is coated with alfredo sauce. Folks on Reddit say to avoid ordering extra sauce when getting a pie with an alfredo base as it tends to soup-ify the 'za. This pizza is subsequently topped with spinach, mushrooms, onion, green peppers, feta, and parmesan asiago cheese.
While meat lovers tended to find this pizza underwhelming, some folks loved the variety of flavors and textures that the laundry list of veggies added to every bite. TikToker @firstinflightfoodie found a happy medium and got the pie sans spinach, but added bacon and chicken. Still, he said because the pie was veggie-heavy, less doughy, and made with real grilled chicken, it made him feel like he was making healthier choices.
Buffalo chicken ranch
The last Domino's pizza that made a big splash recently was the Buffalo Chicken Ranch Pizza. For folks who like a little heat with their 'za, the buffalo wing-inspired pie is made with buffalo sauce as a base and is coated with provolone cheese, hunks of grilled chicken, and onions. As for the ranch, you can either get it on the side and use the dunk method, or you can get the ranch drizzled directly on the pie. Although this was once one of Domino's signature pies, it was pulled from the menu in late 2025, much to some diners' dismay. However, you can still recreate it with the build your own pizza option. Try it with BBQ sauce if you're looking for something a bit sweeter.
Youtuber @sarahmargareteats built her own custom pizza and switched things up by using ranch as the base, adding chicken, onions, and jalapenos on top, and drizzling the buffalo sauce on afterwards. If you're more of the sweet heat type, Rachel's Sweet Buffalo was another secret menu offering that brought heat to the menu in a sweeter way. Made on a New York-style crust, the pizza has a classic tomato sauce, cheese, and pepperoni combo, but switches things up last minute with the addition of bacon, pineapple, and a final drizzle of buffalo sauce.