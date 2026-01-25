5 Viral Domino's Build-Your-Own Pizza Orders To Try Next

Domino's was founded in 1960 by a couple of Michigan-born, pizza-loving brothers. It was just a standalone mom and pop pizza shop at the time (or should we say bro and bro?). It has since developed into a household name, beloved by college students during the '80s and '90s, adopted as a family staple throughout the aughts, and now, in 2026, it is the fodder for an unbelievable amount of internet hullabaloo.

In the age of social media, anything can go viral at anytime — even your pizza order if it's good enough. (If you need some inspo, we've ranked some of Domino's most popular menu items from worst to best.) It seems that people started talking about Domino's first "viral" pizza in 2024, when one particularly cheesy and meaty pie was making the rounds on socials. Some folks wonder if this pizza order and the others that followed aren't just Domino's creations being marketed through popular influencers who use words like "viral" to feign street cred with the masses. While this is quite possible, some of these orders really did become quite popular with the pizza lovers out there. Plus, we're happy to play along if the combo sounds worth it. Here are our five favorite viral Domino's pies.