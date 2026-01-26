These 2 Lisa Vanderpump Restaurants Failed To Survive The 2020s

Lisa Vanderpump's résumé stretches far beyond her role on Bravo's "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills." She has appeared on several spinoffs, launched beverage lines and home collections, and is an author. Some of her most well-known pursuits are her businesses. These include multiple restaurants, such as SUR Restaurant & Lounge in West Hollywood, which she owns alongside her husband, Ken Todd. Like any entrepreneur, Vanderpump has experienced both wins and losses in the restaurant industry. While some establishments continue to thrive, others, like Villa Blanca and PUMP, failed to survive.

Villa Blanca closed amid the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 after more than a decade in operation. It was known for its décor and atmosphere. As noted on Yelp, before the restaurant opened in 2009, Vanderpump said it was "going to be sexy, white, clean, comfortable and inspired." Moreover, the space would have "gorgeous art, stylish furnishings, and creative music selections." Yelpers raved about the establishment as well, with one claiming it was a Beverly Hills an "'it' lunch place" and "a hot spot to be seen." In fact, multiple stars from "Vanderpump Rules" got started there. As far as the menu, dishes included the Villa Blanca burger, grilled Australian lamb chops, and pan-roasted prime filet mignon. Meanwhile, PUMP, not too far from where Villa Blanca was located, shuttered in 2023 after being open since 2014. It was a highly popular celebrity restaurant that drew in stars like Lady Gaga. Its menu boasted an assortment of streaks, seafood, salads, pasta dishes, and burgers.