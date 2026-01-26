These 2 Lisa Vanderpump Restaurants Failed To Survive The 2020s
Lisa Vanderpump's résumé stretches far beyond her role on Bravo's "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills." She has appeared on several spinoffs, launched beverage lines and home collections, and is an author. Some of her most well-known pursuits are her businesses. These include multiple restaurants, such as SUR Restaurant & Lounge in West Hollywood, which she owns alongside her husband, Ken Todd. Like any entrepreneur, Vanderpump has experienced both wins and losses in the restaurant industry. While some establishments continue to thrive, others, like Villa Blanca and PUMP, failed to survive.
Villa Blanca closed amid the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 after more than a decade in operation. It was known for its décor and atmosphere. As noted on Yelp, before the restaurant opened in 2009, Vanderpump said it was "going to be sexy, white, clean, comfortable and inspired." Moreover, the space would have "gorgeous art, stylish furnishings, and creative music selections." Yelpers raved about the establishment as well, with one claiming it was a Beverly Hills an "'it' lunch place" and "a hot spot to be seen." In fact, multiple stars from "Vanderpump Rules" got started there. As far as the menu, dishes included the Villa Blanca burger, grilled Australian lamb chops, and pan-roasted prime filet mignon. Meanwhile, PUMP, not too far from where Villa Blanca was located, shuttered in 2023 after being open since 2014. It was a highly popular celebrity restaurant that drew in stars like Lady Gaga. Its menu boasted an assortment of streaks, seafood, salads, pasta dishes, and burgers.
There were struggles prior to Villa Blanca and PUMP closing
In 2020, Lisa Vanderpump issued a statement to the Daily Mail about Villa thtat claimed, "If the landlord had been willing to renegotiate and the lease wasn't ending, we would have reopened, but unfortunately, with Coronavirus, the situation was beyond our control." At the time of its closure, Vanderpump noted Villa Blanca may return in the future at a different location, but there hasn't been any talk of that yet. In addition to the lease negotiations and the COVID-19 pandemic, the restaurant also had its share of lawsuits. As TMZ noted, in 2021, West Central Produce sued Villa Blanca and PUMP for $100,000 in unpaid produce. And, back in 2014, a former Villa Blanca server sued the eatery over harassment and was awarded over $100,000. The outlet noted that Vanderpump's husband was also accused of ordering the restaurant to destroy video evidence of misconduct.
PUMP faced its own set of financial troubles. According to various reports, Vanderpump didn't want to sign another 10-month lease that would come with increased rent. It would have amounted to $80,000 per month, roughly $1 million a year. On top of that, the restaurant would still have to cover the cost of staff, utilities, and food. And just like Villa Blanca, the pandemic affected PUMP's operations, with changes including reopening with reduced hours and days of operation. Besides the West Central Produce lawsuit, in 2019 and 2020, two different former workers filed class action lawsuits over alleged unpaid wages. Vanderpump and her husband eventually agreed to a $490,000 settlement in the latter case.
Vanderpump hits the hospitality jackpot in Las Vegas
Despite the closures of Villa Blanca and PUMP, Lisa Vanderpump still has several dining establishments to her name. Among them are SUR Restaurant & Lounge, which is co-owned with Guillermo Zapata and Nathalie Pouille Zapata, and Tom Tom Restaurant & Bar, which includes junior partners Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz. She also has a restaurant called Wolf by Vanderpump with locations in Lake Tahoe and Scottsdale. But her Las Vegas ventures have become particularly iconic. While Sin City is known as the Entertainment Capital of the World, it's also a culinary mecca.
With a partnership with Caesars Entertainment, the reality star opened Vanderpump Cocktail Garden at Caesars Palace in 2019. The picturesque space is known for its handcrafted drinks and light fare. Even during the pandemic, she opened Vanderpump à Paris in Las Vegas in 2022. This unique concept features a Parisian-inspired design to match the theme of the hotel that houses it. Then, in 2024, Pinky's at the Flamingo Las Vegas opened, a nod to her longtime nickname "Pinky." Beyond these Las Vegas restaurants, even bigger things are on the horizon. In 2026, The Vanderpump Hotel is set to open on the Las Vegas Strip, taking over The Cromwell. Although Villa Blanca and PUMP shuttered in the 2020s, Vanderpump isn't slowing down and is continuing to take the hospitality industry by storm.