Why You Should Be Cautious Buying Meat From A Truck, According To Reddit

If you do a lot of driving around, there's a good chance you've come across those big refrigerated trucks advertising cheap steaks. They say you can buy 20 premium ribeye steaks for just $39, and while there are plenty of reasons to avoid buying cheap meat, sometimes you just can't stop wondering if you'll be passing up on a great deal. According to Reddit users who took the plunge and tried it, buying meat off the back of a truck ends up exactly how you'd expect: With you bringing home several pounds of meat you wouldn't feed your dog.

Buyers say that truck meat is either of Select quality or ungraded, which is already a bit of a red flag. Select is the lowest quality of meat the USDA grades for retail, which means it has the least marbling, juiciness, and flavor among all grades. Ungraded meat didn't even go through the USDA quality grading process to begin with. In some cases, you can't even check if the meat has been slaughtered in USDA-certified slaughterhouses, which raises more than a few concerns on food safety.

Aside from the quality of the meat itself being questionable, there's also the possibility that whatever "bargain" you're getting from meat trucks is actually overpriced to begin with. Reddit users have pointed out that these trucks sell meat by quantity rather than by weight; those 20 ribeyes could actually be so small that you're getting just 40 ounces of beef for your money. One user also found that their steaks were injected with a brine-like solution to make them look plumper than they actually were, which makes them even more of a rip-off.