Dean Martin Trashed This Expensive Vintage Car At A McDonald's Drive-Thru

While we might not associate the glitz and glamor of A-list life with greasy fries and burgers, plenty of celebrities indulge in fast food, from Britney Spears' McDonald's love affair to Ben Affleck's famous dedication to Dunkin'. Unfortunately, not every celeb has a good experience with fast food, like when singer and actor Dean Martin wrecked his Stutz Blackhawk in a McDonald's drive-thru. Why was the King of Cool in the mood for some Mickey D's? He was buying burgers for Bing Crosby's grandson.

Martin usually preferred his meat from slightly classier environments, like the vintage Vegas steakhouse and celebrity haunt, Golden Steer. However, he was dating Peggy Crosby at the time, ex-wife of Bing Crosby's son Phil, and mother to Phil Crosby Jr. In conversation with Fox News, Crosby Jr. said of Martin's Stutz Blackhawk, "These [are] very classic, very, very valuable collectors, vintage automobiles, but they are wide." Crosby Jr. was too young to remember that destructive drive-thru run in 1976 (the story was retold to him), but admitted, "I was a bit of a spoiled kid. I did not like to eat a lot of different types of food, but I loved McDonald's."

Drive-thrus were a somewhat recent innovation, and as the story goes, Martin suggested they try one out. Perhaps unsurprisingly, the McDonald's drive-thru was not designed for large luxury vintage cars, and Martin's Blackhawk was absolutely crunched by the narrow opening. Ain't that a kick in the head.