Why Is Sam's Club Meat Returned So Often?

Warehouse retailers offer their members convenience and savings on groceries and household items, but food quality isn't necessarily guaranteed. Take Sam's Club, for instance. While the chain is popular among its customers, some shoppers intentionally skip the meat aisle due to quality concerns. On Reddit, one member complained about their boneless ribs smelling so bad that they needed to be taken outside. Elsewhere on the internet, a poster on Facebook claimed their Sam's Club ground beef spoiled well before the use-by date. The shopper added that this was the second instance of meat from the store going bad before its time. Sam's Club has never publicly commented on criticism of its meat quality, but that hasn't stopped members from speculating.

In the case of the noxious boneless ribs, a commenter highlighted the delivery process as a potential problem, stating, "We simply don't have enough cooler and freezer room, and we're so busy, so sometimes things sit outside of the fridge for way too long." The person also claimed to report these issues to their local health department but was not apprised of any follow-up actions. And on Facebook, the customer who received the prematurely spoiled meat claimed a store representative said spoilage was an ongoing issue and that meat came already labeled with use-by dates. There's no way to corroborate these statements, but they would explain why meat complaints are rampant at the store.