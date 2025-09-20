3 Reasons You Should Rethink Your Sam's Club Membership

Like other warehouse retail chains, Sam's Club offers affordably priced bulk groceries to its members. Sam's Club members also enjoy other perks, such as savings on gas and curbside pickup service. In order to shop at the warehouse club, customers must choose from one of two yearly membership tiers: a Club membership for $50, or a Plus membership for $110. While paying to shop at a grocery store might seem like a curious concept, bulk shopping can help you save money on groceries, provided you purchase the right items and have space in your home to store them properly.

Sam's Club has undertaken some major changes in 2025, such as adding more locations and implementing AI-powered tech in its stores. While the chain has much to offer shoppers, a Sam's Club membership doesn't necessarily work for every consumer. In fact, we uncovered a few reasons why existing members might want to think twice about shopping at the store. For instance, you might be able to find better membership value elsewhere. Then there's the matter of the chain's exclusive store-brand Member's Mark. Shoppers have complained that some Member's Mark products have decreased in quality (such as the rotisserie chickens), and Costco's Kirkland Signature brand has a fervent following that's tough to beat.