3 Reasons You Should Rethink Your Sam's Club Membership
Like other warehouse retail chains, Sam's Club offers affordably priced bulk groceries to its members. Sam's Club members also enjoy other perks, such as savings on gas and curbside pickup service. In order to shop at the warehouse club, customers must choose from one of two yearly membership tiers: a Club membership for $50, or a Plus membership for $110. While paying to shop at a grocery store might seem like a curious concept, bulk shopping can help you save money on groceries, provided you purchase the right items and have space in your home to store them properly.
Sam's Club has undertaken some major changes in 2025, such as adding more locations and implementing AI-powered tech in its stores. While the chain has much to offer shoppers, a Sam's Club membership doesn't necessarily work for every consumer. In fact, we uncovered a few reasons why existing members might want to think twice about shopping at the store. For instance, you might be able to find better membership value elsewhere. Then there's the matter of the chain's exclusive store-brand Member's Mark. Shoppers have complained that some Member's Mark products have decreased in quality (such as the rotisserie chickens), and Costco's Kirkland Signature brand has a fervent following that's tough to beat.
Memberships don't offer the greatest value
It's virtually impossible not to compare Costco and Sam's Club, as the chains are quite similar when it comes to what they offer shoppers. However, a higher tier Costco membership gives shoppers more bang for their buck based on how much money is spent at the store throughout the year. A Costco Executive membership is $130 per year and affords a 2% annual reward (up to $1,250). Conversely, a Sam's Club Plus membership is less expensive at $110 per year, with a 2% reward up to $500.
Here's where the two reward programs differ significantly. Sam's Club Plus rewards come in the form of Sam's Cash, which can only be spent in the store. On the other hand, Costco membership rewards come in the form of cash that can be used in-store and elsewhere. For those households that spend an ample amount on groceries each year, Costco simply offers a better value. Costco also outdoes Sam's Club in other ways, including the more flexible return policy and a superior food court.
Member's Mark products aren't as exciting
Store-exclusive brands increasingly appeal to consumers, particularly in these cash-strapped times. Sam's Club offers Member's Mark products to shoppers, which is an exclusive brand featuring grocery staples, attire, decor, cleaning supplies, alcohol, and more. While consumer preferences vary according to all sorts of factors, including personal tastes, Costco is generally considered the leader among warehouse retail chains when it comes to private label brands. For example, the store has reported that its popular Kirkland Signature brand brought in a whopping $58 billion in 2023. That same year, Sam's Club's Member's Mark line reportedly earned an approximate $25 billion.
It's not entirely clear why Costco's Kirkland Signature brand is such a sales juggernaut when compared to Member's Mark. Sam's Club exclusives get plenty of love from customers, both for affordability and quality. On the other hand, Kirkland Signature has excellent name recognition, and some Costco members even have a humorous, cult-like devotion to the store's exclusive products. While Sam's Club has participated in efforts to increase awareness of its Member's Mark brand, the store certainly has its work cut out where Costco is concerned.
There are cheaper (and more suitable) grocery options out there
Let's face it: not every household is suited to bulk groceries. Single people, couples, and those with smaller families might lack the need for large volumes of essential items, and they may also lack the space to store such items. When it comes to perishable goods, households will lose money on items that spoil before they can be consumed. As for non-perishable goods (such as paper products), big packages may be unwieldy if you don't have room for storage in your home. If you find that purchasing bulk groceries is more hassle than it's worth in your particular household, there are other ways to save money.
For instance, Walmart is known for offering lower cost items and doesn't require a membership like Sam's Club does. Aldi is another great option for budget-minded consumers, and we even compiled a selection of the best Aldi exclusive foods under $3 to add to your cart like Happy Farms Cheese Slices and Park Street Deli Hummus. Should the need arise for bulk groceries, remember that Sam's Club welcomes guest memberships, which enables non-members to purchase goods online. Guest memberships incur a 10% surcharge and lack the full range of benefits offered by a Sam's Club membership, however.