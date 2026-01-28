What Happened To Foam Coolers After Shark Tank?

Though David Kittle and Chad Lee filmed their "Shark Tank" episode in June 2024, they didn't find out it was going to air until the following November. As Lee explained in an interview on the YouTube channel Entrepreneurship and Intellectual Property, the episode came out a few weeks later and, within a couple of hours, the website saw 27,000 new visitors — a stark comparison to the 10 visitors it had they day before. Kittle believed that the show educated people about the benefits of EVA coolers, which generated loads of interest.

Though there were folks on Reddit who seemed to agree with Daymon John about the valuation of the cooler, the duo reports that sales have been skyrocketing, with a single day at Orlando's Surf Expo in January resulting in over 100 coolers sold. They have also landed their colorful line of products in Target stores across the country, which was a deal in the works even before they got on the show. The coolers can be purchased at REI, Walmart, Amazon, and Wayfair, as well as select specialty stores, convenience stores, and gift shops. The team even expanded their merchandise line from four colors to eight and now offers a selection of accessories like a Foam strap.

Reviews for the cooler have been mixed, with some folks applauding the lightweight design, while others say it just doesn't cut it. "If you're looking for something small, lightweight, that will keep your drink cold for a couple hours this is for you," one reviewer wrote on Amazon, adding, "This didn't work well for me on a boat in the summer. Drinks went warm after about 5 hours."