The Timeless California Restaurant That Drew Marilyn Monroe And Other Stars
If there's one California restaurant that offers a taste of old-school charm, it's Musso & Frank Grill in Hollywood. Named after the original owners, Joseph Musso and Frank Toulet, it opened in 1919 and became a go-to dining destination for famous actors and writers. The establishment also became a star in its own right. It has been featured in various films, such as "Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood" and "Ocean's Eleven." It was even honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Practically a magnet for A-list celebrities, Musso & Frank Grill has attracted the likes of Charlie Chaplin, Frank Sinatra, Elizabeth Taylor, and F. Scott Fitzgerald over the years. One of the brightest stars of the Golden Age, Marilyn Monroe, frequented the establishment in the '50s. While there, she could enjoy one of the restaurant's signature martinis, which were famously stirred rather than shaken. Perhaps even more iconic than Monroe's drink choice is the spot where she sat: booth three. Located close to the front of the eatery, the spot placed her in view of patrons who were entering the building.
Monroe and other celebrities also spent time in the Back Room, an exclusive space for the Hollywood elite that opened in 1934. Although that section closed in 1954, it has since been rebranded as the New Room. Elements from the original bar exist there today.
Other notable figues who dined at this Hollywood staple
As you might imagine, the staff at the Musso & Frank Grill gained some interesting insights into the food and beverage preferences of various celebrities over the years. According to LA Magazine, bartender Ruben Rueda revealed that actor Steve McQueen could consume eight to 10 Löwenbräu beers during a visit. In an interview with Vice, Rueda claimed he kicked McQueen out for drinking too much. Others he served at the bar included Keith Richards, Charles Bukowski, Johnny Depp, and James Bond actor Sean Connery. Interestingly, Connery didn't drink martinis the way Bond often did in the movies. He preferred Crown Royal instead.
When it came to food orders, Charlie Chaplin loved the grilled lamb kidneys with bacon. Writers Bertolt Brecht, Thomas Mann, and John O'Hara liked the restaurant's signature flannel cake (a French crepe and pancake mixed together) and homemade chicken pot pie. Both items are still offered today. Perhaps the most interesting story as it pertains to the food involves the fettuccine Alfredo, which once attracted the attention of silent film stars Douglas Fairbanks and Mary Pickford. Back in the day, chef Jean Rue would make the pasta dish exclusively for the couple. At the time, it wasn't an official menu item, though it has since been added.