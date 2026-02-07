The Timeless California Restaurant That Drew Marilyn Monroe And Other Stars

If there's one California restaurant that offers a taste of old-school charm, it's Musso & Frank Grill in Hollywood. Named after the original owners, Joseph Musso and Frank Toulet, it opened in 1919 and became a go-to dining destination for famous actors and writers. The establishment also became a star in its own right. It has been featured in various films, such as "Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood" and "Ocean's Eleven." It was even honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Practically a magnet for A-list celebrities, Musso & Frank Grill has attracted the likes of Charlie Chaplin, Frank Sinatra, Elizabeth Taylor, and F. Scott Fitzgerald over the years. One of the brightest stars of the Golden Age, Marilyn Monroe, frequented the establishment in the '50s. While there, she could enjoy one of the restaurant's signature martinis, which were famously stirred rather than shaken. Perhaps even more iconic than Monroe's drink choice is the spot where she sat: booth three. Located close to the front of the eatery, the spot placed her in view of patrons who were entering the building.

Monroe and other celebrities also spent time in the Back Room, an exclusive space for the Hollywood elite that opened in 1934. Although that section closed in 1954, it has since been rebranded as the New Room. Elements from the original bar exist there today.