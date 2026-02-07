This Is Hands Down The Worst Popular Fast Food Item
When it comes to popular fast food menu items, the Big Mac towers over its competitors. An estimated 900 million of them are sold around the world every year, according to Dashmote. But the layered behemoth of two beef patties, one slice of American cheese, shredded lettuce, chopped onion, pickles, and Big Mac Sauce on a sesame seed bun pales in comparison to some other sammies on the McDonald's roster. This is largely because the meat isn't cooked to order. The Big Mac gets the same patties as a standard hamburger. These are flash-frozen and lower in quality than the freshly prepared beef used for an alternative like the Quarter Pounder. The sandwich is also usually sloppily assembled, with strands of wilted lettuce drenched in Big Mac Sauce spilling out the sides. The third bun in the center is also divisive because some consider it mere filler.
Despite the handheld's widespread popularity, there are plenty of haters. For instance, a Redditor on r/unpopularopinion shared their disdain for the burger, writing, "Three buns, two patties, and only one slice of cheese ... Who wants more bread than cheese? And what do you get with a Double Big Mac? Three buns, four patties and still...one slice of cheese. It's a hamburger on steroids with an accidental slice of cheese on it." Even with extra cheese for stability, the Big Mac — although not inedibly bad — is far from the best burger option on the McDonald's menu.
What to order instead of a Big Mac
The beef used in Quarter Pounders and Double Quarter Pounders is made to order, so it's consistently hot and juicy. They're dependably fresher and tastier than other McDonald's burgers, and thicker patties, two slices of cheese, and no superfluous bun make for a better toppings-to-bread ratio. There's also the Double Cheeseburger, which delivers the same amount of meat as a Big Mac plus an extra slice of cheese, and the McDouble with only one slice. Add Big Mac Sauce to either to create a more affordable handheld that captures the essence of a Big Mac, per a TikTok hack posted by former McDonald's chef Mike Haracz.
When looking at other fast food chains, a major subject of comparison is the Whopper, Burger King's Big Mac equivalent. In a side-by-side comparison for our sister site Tasting Table, a reviewer preferred the Whopper. Reasons included the greater ratio of meat, flame-broiled flavor, and diverse toppings. When Mashed pitted the Big Mac against Dave's Single from Wendy's, the latter won by a landslide, thanks to its comparative freshness, neater composition, and better flavor.
There was also Shake Shack's limited-time offering the Big Shack, which was constructed like a Big Mac, down to the center bun. Reviewers at various outlets, including Good Housekeeping and Tasting Table, gave it the crown. Some noted that the new condiment wasn't a one-for-one dupe of Big Mac Sauce, but they found that the Shake Shack alternative was not only tastier but also better-quality than the McDonald's original and worth the higher cost.
Static Media owns and operates Mashed and Tasting Table.