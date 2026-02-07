This Is Hands Down The Worst Popular Fast Food Item

When it comes to popular fast food menu items, the Big Mac towers over its competitors. An estimated 900 million of them are sold around the world every year, according to Dashmote. But the layered behemoth of two beef patties, one slice of American cheese, shredded lettuce, chopped onion, pickles, and Big Mac Sauce on a sesame seed bun pales in comparison to some other sammies on the McDonald's roster. This is largely because the meat isn't cooked to order. The Big Mac gets the same patties as a standard hamburger. These are flash-frozen and lower in quality than the freshly prepared beef used for an alternative like the Quarter Pounder. The sandwich is also usually sloppily assembled, with strands of wilted lettuce drenched in Big Mac Sauce spilling out the sides. The third bun in the center is also divisive because some consider it mere filler.

Despite the handheld's widespread popularity, there are plenty of haters. For instance, a Redditor on r/unpopularopinion shared their disdain for the burger, writing, "Three buns, two patties, and only one slice of cheese ... Who wants more bread than cheese? And what do you get with a Double Big Mac? Three buns, four patties and still...one slice of cheese. It's a hamburger on steroids with an accidental slice of cheese on it." Even with extra cheese for stability, the Big Mac — although not inedibly bad — is far from the best burger option on the McDonald's menu.