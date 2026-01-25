High-End NYC Restaurants Worth The Splurge, According To Chefs
From quick stops at the best local coffee shops in the U.S. to casual weekend dinners with the family, eating out is a common occurrence for many. But there's a type of restaurant that is likely less frequented: high-end fine dining establishments. Because these meals are a splurge, they are typically fewer, and farther between. And that means that it's more important than ever to put thought, and consideration, into where you choose to go.
While New York City isn't lacking in high-end restaurants, it's no secret that the ones there are not created equal. While some are reportedly worth the hype, others may very well disappoint. It can be hard to know which is which until you've indulged in the meal firsthand — unless you have an insider's opinion to inform you. To give you just that, we spoke with Chef Michele Casadei Massari, the founder and executive chef at Lucciola Restaurant; and Chef Telly Justice, the chef and owner of HAGS, to get their viewpoints on worthwhile fine dining establishments in New York City. Read on to discover which high-end restaurants they feel are worth the splurge.
Le Bernardin
Le Bernardin has long been revered for its impressive food, and service. First established in Paris in 1972, the restaurant then opened in New York City in 1984. Chef Eric Ripert took the helm in the '90s, solidifying the restaurant's standing as the gold standard for fine dining everywhere.
Over the years, Le Bernardin has set impressive records: It has maintained a four-star rating from The New York Times since its first review, it has received the most James Beard Awards of any New York restaurant, and it has received three stars from the Michelin Guide since 2005. It was even famously the restaurant that got Anthony Bourdain to break his "no fish on Monday" rule.
A meal at this establishment doesn't come cheap — the chef tasting menu starts at $350 per person — but those who have dined here agree with Chef Michele Casadei Massari that the overall experience is worth the investment. To make the most of your Le Bernardin experience, do as Chef Massari does, and "always choose tasting menus or chef-driven courses. They reveal how a chef is thinking in the present moment, not just what a restaurant is known for historically."
Masa
Masa, by Chef Masa Takayama, is serving up an elevated omakase experience that has impressed the who's who of the culinary world. The restaurant had three Michelin stars for over a decade (before being downgraded to two stars in late 2025), it has received a "Verified Luxury" designation from Forbes Travel Guide, and has also racked up countless glowing reviews from food bloggers and admirers.
Like many other high-end restaurants, Masa doesn't have a menu. Instead, customers are served whatever the chef has dreamed up that day. There is, however, some debate over whether the food (however impressive) is worth the sky-high $1,000-per-person price tag. But according to Chef Michele Casadei Massari, "Price is a consequence, not a definition. A high-end restaurant is identified by its standards: uncompromising ingredient quality, technical mastery, coherence between cuisine and service, and deep respect for the guest's time and expectations." And in his opinion, Masa delivers on all of these fronts. So if money is no object, a meal at Masa will undoubtedly one that's memorable.
Atomix
This Korean-inspired restaurant is the second venture from husband-and-wife team Chef Junghyun Park and Ellia Park (the first being Atoboy near Madison Square Park). It has been showered with praise: A three-star review from The New York Times, two Michelin stars (an impressive feat once you know the criteria required), James Beard awards, it is ranked #11 on the World's 50 Best Restaurants list, and it claims the top spot on the list of North America's 50 Best Restaurants. But does it live up to the hype? All indicators point to yes.
Atomix offers a chef's counter and bar tasting experience, with the chef's counter costing $395 (before wine pairings or corkage fees) and a more affordable bar tasting made by the R&D chef. But this price tag is worth it for a meal that can't be replicated, according to Chef Michele Casadei Massari. "In New York, a high-end restaurant is worth the splurge only when it delivers something that cannot be replicated easily, such as clarity of vision, technical excellence, and emotional resonance. Restaurants like...Atomix... consistently operate at this level."
Per Se
Known for its iconic blue front door, Per Se has been serving up impeccable meals since 2004. The restaurant — from famed chef Thomas Keller — offers a new daily nine-course tasting menu showcasing classic French techniques. Though the restaurant's sterling reputation seems to have waned in recent years (with The New York Times food critic Pete Wells demoting Per Se from four stars to two in 2016), others — like Michele Casadei Massari — still feel it's worth the $425-per-person indulgence.
While the food is beloved, what really seems to set Per Se apart from other fine-dining establishments is the overall experience. "From my own work at Lucciola, I've learned that a restaurant earns its place in the high-end category through discipline, not display," he explained. "We focus on precision, ingredient integrity, and a dining rhythm that allows the guest to stay present rather than impressed. When restraint, consistency, and hospitality align night after night, the splurge feels justified and natural." In short, it's the combination of simplicity, service, and ambiance (thanks to striking views of Central Park) that really set Per Se apart.
Chef's Table at Brooklyn Fare
Unlike many other New York fine dining restaurants, Brooklyn Fare has an unusual entrance. The restaurant is tucked away in the back of a Hell's Kitchen market — but the unexpected location doesn't do anything to diminish the impressive quality of the food according to Chef Michele Casadei Massari. Originally the brain child of Moe Issa, the restaurant is now under the tutelage of Chefs Max Natmessnig and Marco Prins. The pair has received two stars from Michelin, along with countless other accolades.
Though entry is steep at $385 per person for the tasting menu, it's well worth it to many thanks to the unmatched quality. "[In high-end dining,] what matters is seasoning accuracy, temperature discipline, texture harmony, and how flavors evolve throughout the dish," explained Massari. And during a meal at the chef's table at Brooklyn Fare delivers elite technique and flawless experience from start to finish.
Kabawa
Chef Paul Carmichael has received immense praise for Kabawa, where he is churning out creative Caribbean food with "singular skill (but no fussiness)," according to The New York Times. "I want to come away from a high end meal knowing who just fed me, what they stand for, what is important to them," explained Chef Telly Justice. And at Kabawa, you'll get exactly that.
"They strike a perfect balance between demonstrating technique and fun. The experience is dripping with personal, intimate details that fold the diner into a vibrant world they've built through food," added Justice. And other diners seem to agree. "All is truly excellent, and service is terrific," said one Reddit comment. Another user added, "the chef really prioritizes deliciousness above all else."
Another pro: a meal at this East Village establishment is surprisingly affordable for fine dining, with the three-course prix fixe dinner costing only $145. Or for something a little more casual (and a little easier on the wallet), sister restaurant Bar Kabawa is located just next door.
Eleven Madison Park
Any list of New York fine dining establishments would be incomplete without the inclusion of this iconic eatery. Though it may not be the most famous food in New York, Eleven Madison Park's reputation precedes itself. The legendary establishment is run by Chef Daniel Humm and serves up two options: a full tasting menu for $365 per person or a bar tasting menu for $225 per person.
After a brief stint as a fully plant-based menu, the restaurant has returned to serving animal proteins after very mixed reviews (though the menu is still plant-based upon request). Since the meat has returned to the menu, positive feedback seems to be rolling in once again. The combination of the food, ambiance, and service is what keeps loyal diners coming back time and time again, alongside new customers clamoring to get a table — even over 25 years after the restaurant first opened its doors.