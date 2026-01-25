High-End NYC Restaurants Worth The Splurge, According To Chefs

From quick stops at the best local coffee shops in the U.S. to casual weekend dinners with the family, eating out is a common occurrence for many. But there's a type of restaurant that is likely less frequented: high-end fine dining establishments. Because these meals are a splurge, they are typically fewer, and farther between. And that means that it's more important than ever to put thought, and consideration, into where you choose to go.

While New York City isn't lacking in high-end restaurants, it's no secret that the ones there are not created equal. While some are reportedly worth the hype, others may very well disappoint. It can be hard to know which is which until you've indulged in the meal firsthand — unless you have an insider's opinion to inform you. To give you just that, we spoke with Chef Michele Casadei Massari, the founder and executive chef at Lucciola Restaurant; and Chef Telly Justice, the chef and owner of HAGS, to get their viewpoints on worthwhile fine dining establishments in New York City. Read on to discover which high-end restaurants they feel are worth the splurge.