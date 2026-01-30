Leave Store-Bought Ice Cream Cones On The Shelf And Grab This Gem Instead

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Ice cream cones are as essential as eggs in some households. But before you stock up, consider this epic alternative that substitutes freshly baked cinnamon roll cones for the crisp, store-bought kind you're used to. In a video posted by the Facebook account Home Hacks & Easy Snacks, a person wraps unraveled cinnamon roll dough around cones of aluminum foil. Each layer touches the one before it, creating a solid cone without gaps. The dough cones are rolled in cinnamon sugar and baked for 23 to 27 minutes at 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Once they've cooled, the person in the video removes the foil mold, revealing a cinnamon roll cone that can hold ice cream.

It's sort of a reverse of the popular ice cream-cinnamon roll hack that calls for topping raw dough with ice cream before baking to infuse the rolls with extra fat, sugar, and moisture. (Some might prefer five-ingredient TikTok cinnamon rolls, which are doused in heavy cream and cinnamon butter for similar results.) However you serve them, these ingredients are a match made in dessert heaven.

All you need for this store-bought ice cream cone substitute is a tube of cinnamon rolls. The video features Pillsbury Grands Cinnamon Rolls with Cinnabon Cream Cheese Icing, but the choice is yours. If you have extra time, you can use homemade dough instead, perhaps with our easy cinnamon roll recipe.