The Chick-Fil-A Item That Outshined Everything Else In Our Taste Test

Chicken is a big deal in fast-food these days, with more and more establishments adding the meat to their lineups. Despite the growing competition, Chick-fil-A remains a beloved restaurant thanks to its menu of down-home, Southern-style eats. Unlike other chains, chicken is the only meat you'll find at Chick-fil-A, though the restaurant offers spicy and grilled versions of its famous breaded chicken. As such, Chick-fil-A is held to a pretty high standard where its star ingredient is concerned, and we decided to put our taste buds to the test to determine the number one option at the chain.

In our ranking of Chick-fil-A's most popular menu items, we declared the original chicken sandwich as the obvious winner (with the spicy chicken biscuit and the hash browns ranking second and third, respectively). According to our reviewer, "The chicken breast in my sandwich was incredibly moist and tender." The seasoning was also top-notch, with a "wallop of umami flavor in each bite." Equally impressive were the toasted bun and smattering of pickles, which came together with the fried chicken to create a perfect balance of flavors and textures. Contrast this with Chick-fil-A's grilled chicken club, our last place pick, which our reviewer found to be dry and lacking in flavor.