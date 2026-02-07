The Chick-Fil-A Item That Outshined Everything Else In Our Taste Test
Chicken is a big deal in fast-food these days, with more and more establishments adding the meat to their lineups. Despite the growing competition, Chick-fil-A remains a beloved restaurant thanks to its menu of down-home, Southern-style eats. Unlike other chains, chicken is the only meat you'll find at Chick-fil-A, though the restaurant offers spicy and grilled versions of its famous breaded chicken. As such, Chick-fil-A is held to a pretty high standard where its star ingredient is concerned, and we decided to put our taste buds to the test to determine the number one option at the chain.
In our ranking of Chick-fil-A's most popular menu items, we declared the original chicken sandwich as the obvious winner (with the spicy chicken biscuit and the hash browns ranking second and third, respectively). According to our reviewer, "The chicken breast in my sandwich was incredibly moist and tender." The seasoning was also top-notch, with a "wallop of umami flavor in each bite." Equally impressive were the toasted bun and smattering of pickles, which came together with the fried chicken to create a perfect balance of flavors and textures. Contrast this with Chick-fil-A's grilled chicken club, our last place pick, which our reviewer found to be dry and lacking in flavor.
What makes Chick-fil-A's simple sandwich so tasty?
Chick-fil-A's star sandwich is a no-frills affair, but a lot of care and consideration goes into it. Our reviewer praised its generous seasoning, and the restaurant reportedly uses a spice blend with more than 20 distinct seasonings to create its iconic flavor. It's not totally clear what spices are included in the blend, but monosodium glutamate (MSG), paprika, and dill pickle spice are present in the list of ingredients. Chick-fil-A also employs a multistep hand-breading process, as opposed to receiving pre-breaded filets. Additionally, all locations use a specialty pressure fryer, the design of which was based on a home cooking process developed by restaurant founder Truett Cathy's mother.
While we believe the chain's original configuration featuring chicken, pickles, and bun is best, you can score a deluxe version of the sandwich that includes tomatoes, lettuce, and cheese. You're also free to upgrade your chicken sandwich with one of the restaurant's sauces, such as honey mustard, barbecue, and Chick-fil-A sauce, which is beloved for its smoky, tangy flavor. Chick-fil-A is expanding in 2026, both in the U.S. and internationally, which means even more people will get to experience its iconic chicken sandwich.