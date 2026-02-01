The Overpriced Appetizer You Should Definitely Skip When Dining Out
Thanks in large part to recent changes in farming practices to yield a less bitter taste, Brussels sprouts have undergone a renaissance. From chain restaurant Brussels sprouts to fancier varieties in upscale establishments, it seems that every menu sports this leafy veggie these days. It's not just an item you begrudgingly order to be healthy, either — like steamed broccoli. Often cooked with bacon and drizzled with a sweet glaze or zesty sauce, modern Brussels sprouts recipes will turn haters into lovers. However, what goes up must come down when it comes to trends, and restaurant Brussels sprouts are facing some pushback.
What's the problem with modern Brussels sprouts? One big issue is the price tag. Even cheaper establishments, such as Red Lobster, tend to charge around $6 for a relatively small serving. More gourmet varieties in restaurants often go for $15 or more. That's pretty steep, especially when you look at the costs associated with preparing Brussels sprouts at home.
Brussels sprouts typically sell for about $3 or $4 a pound at the grocery store, depending on where you're shopping. Obviously, a markup is to be expected when eating out, and in all fairness, restaurant Brussels sprouts often include other ingredients to enhance the taste. However, in 2025, Brussels sprouts prices were on the rise due to limited market supply, especially in areas around the West Coast. Prices may continue to go up in the future — much to the chagrin of consumers already unwilling to spend over $10 on a side dish.
Are restaurant Brussels sprouts worth the splurge?
If you're going out for a meal and planning to spend a bit of money anyway, are Brussels sprouts worth the splurge? The price tag is not the only issue consumers have with this veggie. Appetizers and sides should ideally whet the appetite rather than replace a meal entirely, but restaurant Brussels sprouts can leave you stuffed depending on how they're prepared.
When eating out, you'll often encounter Brussels sprouts cooked in bacon fat, dressed in oil or glazed, and sometimes served with mix-ins like cheese and bacon bits. This can translate to a lot of calories, and a dish so filling that you're not hungry for the main course. Plus, there are health concerns. Deep-fried Brussels sprouts are frequently found on menus rather than roasted Brussels sprouts. If you're ordering Brussels sprouts to get in a serving of veggies while eating out, this might not be a great way of doing it, given the high amounts of sugar and fat in restaurant varieties.
That being said, there's nothing wrong with indulging once in a while, especially if you're a big fan of gourmet Brussels sprouts. Not every restaurant's Brussels sprouts are the same, either. You can always ask if they're roasted or fried and check out the accompanying ingredients if you're looking for a lighter, healthier side. Just keep in mind that you might end up paying more for them than you intended when all is said and done.