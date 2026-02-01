The Overpriced Appetizer You Should Definitely Skip When Dining Out

Thanks in large part to recent changes in farming practices to yield a less bitter taste, Brussels sprouts have undergone a renaissance. From chain restaurant Brussels sprouts to fancier varieties in upscale establishments, it seems that every menu sports this leafy veggie these days. It's not just an item you begrudgingly order to be healthy, either — like steamed broccoli. Often cooked with bacon and drizzled with a sweet glaze or zesty sauce, modern Brussels sprouts recipes will turn haters into lovers. However, what goes up must come down when it comes to trends, and restaurant Brussels sprouts are facing some pushback.

What's the problem with modern Brussels sprouts? One big issue is the price tag. Even cheaper establishments, such as Red Lobster, tend to charge around $6 for a relatively small serving. More gourmet varieties in restaurants often go for $15 or more. That's pretty steep, especially when you look at the costs associated with preparing Brussels sprouts at home.

Brussels sprouts typically sell for about $3 or $4 a pound at the grocery store, depending on where you're shopping. Obviously, a markup is to be expected when eating out, and in all fairness, restaurant Brussels sprouts often include other ingredients to enhance the taste. However, in 2025, Brussels sprouts prices were on the rise due to limited market supply, especially in areas around the West Coast. Prices may continue to go up in the future — much to the chagrin of consumers already unwilling to spend over $10 on a side dish.