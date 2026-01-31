The Popular Seafood Dish Red Lobster Quietly Removed From Its Menu

Known among fans for its cheddar bay biscuits and infamous unlimited shrimp, Red Lobster has long been a go-to for those seeking decent seafood at an affordable price. In addition to traditional oceanic fare like shrimp scampi and crab carbonara, the franchise has experimented with more creative endeavors over the years, including Mexican-inspired shrimp nachos and the much-loved lobster pizza. Yes, you read that right: Red Lobster was one of the unexpected chain restaurants that served pizza – but those days are over.

What was the lobster pizza like? Served as an appetizer, it was a thin-crust pizza brushed with garlic sauce and topped with fresh mozzarella, diced tomatoes, basil, and, of course, chunks of lobster meat. In late 2023, lobster pizza quietly vanished from Red Lobster's menu with little explanation.

The popular appetizer was replaced with a similar menu item, lobster flatbread. The flatbread is topped with a blend of mozzarella and Parmesan, basil, tomatoes, and pieces of lobster and langoustine — just like its predecessor. However, for nostalgic fans, it does not hit the same. On Reddit, u/Empty-Bar3740 bemoaned that the flatbread was "cold and not good."