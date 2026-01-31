The Popular Seafood Dish Red Lobster Quietly Removed From Its Menu
Known among fans for its cheddar bay biscuits and infamous unlimited shrimp, Red Lobster has long been a go-to for those seeking decent seafood at an affordable price. In addition to traditional oceanic fare like shrimp scampi and crab carbonara, the franchise has experimented with more creative endeavors over the years, including Mexican-inspired shrimp nachos and the much-loved lobster pizza. Yes, you read that right: Red Lobster was one of the unexpected chain restaurants that served pizza – but those days are over.
What was the lobster pizza like? Served as an appetizer, it was a thin-crust pizza brushed with garlic sauce and topped with fresh mozzarella, diced tomatoes, basil, and, of course, chunks of lobster meat. In late 2023, lobster pizza quietly vanished from Red Lobster's menu with little explanation.
The popular appetizer was replaced with a similar menu item, lobster flatbread. The flatbread is topped with a blend of mozzarella and Parmesan, basil, tomatoes, and pieces of lobster and langoustine — just like its predecessor. However, for nostalgic fans, it does not hit the same. On Reddit, u/Empty-Bar3740 bemoaned that the flatbread was "cold and not good."
What happened to the lobster pizza from Red Lobster?
There's no official word from Red Lobster on why lobster pizza was pulled, but we do know that the franchise has seen better days. In May 2024, Red Lobster filed for bankruptcy, and its financial struggles likely led to certain menu items being removed to save money. We do know that endless shrimp pushed Red Lobster toward bankruptcy; it boosted traffic but cost the chain far more money than it made. It's possible the lobster pizza also failed to turn enough profit to justify keeping this longstanding appetizer on the menu.
Despite falling on hard times, Red Lobster's new CEO, Damola Adamolekun, is determined to help the franchise make a comeback. The chain has already seen some success through the introduction of wildly popular new items, like the seafood boil. Red Lobster is also committed to bringing back past items. In November of 2024, the franchise revamped its menu and reintroduced hush puppies, so fans of the lobster pizza might have reason to hope for its return. While this appetizer still ranks among Red Lobster menu items that disappeared, it could dethrone lobster flatbread and make a comeback in a future menu overhaul.