7 Unexpected Chain Restaurants That Serve Pizza (For Better Or Worse)

People may flock to Subway for their fast, tasty, and affordable subs, but the sandwich chain are also serving up personal-sized pizzas that are an often-overlooked alternative to their usual sandwich selection. Though the pizza was first added to the menu back in 2006, it never gained widespread popularity. It's been added and removed from the menu on and off over the years, which is why many people might be surprised to hear Subway carries pizza in the first place.

Unlike other restaurants that may craft their pizza from scratch, Subway's pizza base is a little less impressive. It begins with a pre-made, frozen cheese pizza, similar to what you could buy at a grocery store. You can then choose from different toppings including pepperoni, bacon, or veggies. The preferred toppings are added and the pizza is put through the toaster oven before it's boxed up and ready to eat.

The general consensus is that this pizza leaves a lot to be desired. Soft, soggy crust, lack of flavor, and too little sauce all add up to be a big disappointment. But if you're okay with the taste of frozen pizzas à la DiGiorno or Red Baron, the Subway pizza will get the job done.

If you're eager to try this pizza despite the mixed reviews, just be sure to check the specifics of your nearest Subway location — not all stores offer this item.

