7 Unexpected Chain Restaurants That Serve Pizza (For Better Or Worse)
When the pizza cravings hit, it's best to head out to your favorite pizza joint to dig into the perfect slice of cheesy, saucy deliciousness, finished with your preferred toppings. But sometimes, the need for pizza arrives unexpectedly and you can't always plan ahead of time. If the mood strikes and you find yourself out and about — or even already seated at a restaurant — and decide it's time to dig into a pie, it can be disappointing when you don't see a pizza among the other menu items.
Luckily, you can find passable pizza in even the most unlikely places: a chain restaurant, not usually known for serving up pie. While it may not be the best slice you've ever had, there are a handful of unexpected restaurants serving up pizza that will get the job done in a pinch. Read on to discover the best bites of pizza — and a few less-than-successful attempts — that we've uncovered at some of your favorite restaurants chains.
1. The Cheesecake Factory
Though The Cheesecake Factory may be known for it's decadent and indulgent desserts like red velvet cheesecake and chocolate truffle cake, there's a less obvious item hiding away in their massive menu: pizza. These flatbread pizzas come in several different varieties, with simple offerings including cheese, pepperoni, and Margherita
If you're looking for something more adventurous, consider the "Everything" flatbread pizza topped with pepperoni, sausage, peppers, onions, mushrooms, and mozzarella. The most unusual sounding pizza on their menu is the "Bee Sting" pizza boasting Italian sausage, pepperoni, bacon, and Calabrian chilies on top of mozzarella and parmesan cheese and vodka sauce. It's finished with a drizzle of honey for the perfect blend of savory, spicy, and sweet.
While the pizzas are available all day, they're also one of The Cheesecake Factory's lunch specials. These smaller pizzas are served with a small garden salad, or you can also upgrade to a creamy, top-quality Caesar for a small fee and go all-in on the Italian flavors.
2. Subway
People may flock to Subway for their fast, tasty, and affordable subs, but the sandwich chain are also serving up personal-sized pizzas that are an often-overlooked alternative to their usual sandwich selection. Though the pizza was first added to the menu back in 2006, it never gained widespread popularity. It's been added and removed from the menu on and off over the years, which is why many people might be surprised to hear Subway carries pizza in the first place.
Unlike other restaurants that may craft their pizza from scratch, Subway's pizza base is a little less impressive. It begins with a pre-made, frozen cheese pizza, similar to what you could buy at a grocery store. You can then choose from different toppings including pepperoni, bacon, or veggies. The preferred toppings are added and the pizza is put through the toaster oven before it's boxed up and ready to eat.
The general consensus is that this pizza leaves a lot to be desired. Soft, soggy crust, lack of flavor, and too little sauce all add up to be a big disappointment. But if you're okay with the taste of frozen pizzas à la DiGiorno or Red Baron, the Subway pizza will get the job done.
If you're eager to try this pizza despite the mixed reviews, just be sure to check the specifics of your nearest Subway location — not all stores offer this item.
3. Red Robin
Though the bottomless french fries may be what first attracted you to this burger joint, don't discount Red Robin's recently added pizza menu. This national chain may not be known for their pizza, but they've partnered with Donato'sto bring their Columbus-style pizza to the masses.
Choose from six different made-to-order pizza varieties, including classics like cheese and pepperoni or more unique offerings like the "Founder's Favorite" with pepperoni, sausage, shaved ham, and banana peppers, or "The Works" with pepperoni, sausage, bell peppers, and mushrooms.
If none of the pre-made pizzas satisfy your craving, you can also opt to make your own, mixing and matching from all of the meat and veggie toppings. Red Robin even has a low-carb, gluten-free option for those with dietary restrictions. In addition to the classic crust, the veggie pizza can also be made on a cauliflower crust.
No matter which variety you choose, all of the pizza's have an ultra-thin, crispy crust. Reviews on the pizza's overall flavor are widely mixed, with some people finding the sauce flavorful and the toppings well-cooked, with others arguing it falls a little flat. Hit up your local Red Robin to decide for yourself. These pizzas, however, aren't available everywhere. Before you head out to your nearest location, check online or call the restaurant to confirm whether they have Donato's on the menu. Otherwise, you may be stuck with a burger and fries instead.
4. Red Lobster
Seafood and pizza are an unexpected combination, but Red Lobster is somehow making it work. Tucked away in their appetizer menu is the lobster flatbread, a concoction made with Maine and Langostino lobster, mozzarella and Parmesan cheese, fresh tomatoes, and finished with sweet basil.
And while Red Lobster lovers were excited to continue to nosh on the signature cheddar biscuits after the chain narrowly avoided shuttering all of its doors due to bankruptcy, the lobster flatbread has always flown under the radar despite generally positive reviews. The thin-crust has nice crunch and, by all accounts, the flavors of the lobster, herbs, and tomatoes are well-balanced. The pizza is covered in generously sized chunks of lobster, and at just under $18, it offers a lot of bang for your buck compared to their other lobster-heavy dishes that can run upwards of $30 or $40.
Though it's on the appetizer menu, this pizza would also make the perfect lunch, happy hour snack, or even a light dinner depending on how ravenous you're feeling — or how many cheddar biscuits you plan to eat.
5. Starbucks Reserve
Coffee and pizza may not be an obvious pairing, but Starbucks is trying to change that with their savory pizza menu. Available at the Starbucks Reserve Roastery (not to be confused with regular Starbucks cafés), these pizzas are the perfect satisfying bite for lunch to accompany your cup of Joe or fancy coffee concoction.
The exact pizza varieties depend on which location you visit, but the U.S. locations have a few core flavors to choose from, including Margarita, salame picante (a sophisticated take on pepperoni), or mushroom pizza. The chain also offers seasonal favorites, like the meatball and burrata pizza — an indulgent slice made with house-made meatballs atop tomato sauce and finished with creamy burrata and a sprinkle of fresh parsley.
These pizzas, however, can be hard to come by because they're only available at the Reserve Roasteries. With just six locations worldwide, it's an exclusive offering reserved for those in Chicago, Milan, New York City, Seattle, Shanghai or Tokyo and not available at just any local Starbucks.
6. Applebee's
This neighborhood watering hole may be better known for their burgers and bar appetizers like fried mozzarella sticks or crispy onion rings, but there's another crowd pleaser hiding in their kid's menu: pizza.
The six-inch personal-sized pizza comes with a side and a drink to make a well-rounded meal. You can choose from broccoli, french fries, garlic mashed potatoes, and a few other sides depending on your mood. Unfortunately for those that prefer toppings, this pizza only comes in a plain cheese variety — the menu is even lacking the cheese pizza's pepperoni counterpart.
Though the pizza might be perfect for pint-sized picky eaters, it's not a pizza that will have any adults eager to come back for seconds. The bready pizza almost-definitely starts off frozen, with a taste similar to the brands you can pick up in the grocery store freezer aisle. It's smothered in gooey, melty cheese, but missing a proportional amount of tomato sauce to balance it out. All in all, the reviews are mediocre at best. That being said, it will likely satisfy a pizza craving for the youngsters.
7. Chili's
While Chili's might be the go-to spot for their iconic baby back ribs or Tex-Mex favorites like the quesadilla explosion salad and the chicken fajitas, you can also find your favorite Italian-inspired dinner staple. Found on the kid's menu, Chili's offers both cheese and pepperoni personal pizzas served with your choice of side.
The six-inch pizza is the perfect size for a meal, designed to satisfy your need for pizza without overdoing it. You can also opt for a heartier side, like french fries, if you're looking to fill up. The fluffy crust is on the soft, bready side, with a lot of melted cheese to give that classic pizza taste. Though it might not pass the taste-test for a more discerning adult, kids seem to love the simple flavor combo of cheese, bread, and tomato sauce we all know and love. Plus, for less than $6, you can't beat the price.