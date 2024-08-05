Red Lobster Menu Items That Disappeared

It's easy to get sentimental about our favorite restaurants. Especially when, as Americans, we grew up visiting an establishment only to repeat the ritual with our loved ones. Red Lobster's status has shifted somewhat in the wake of its bankruptcy debacle, but all the same, chain restaurant has changed very little. Still hawking crab legs by the platter, still baking up those warm Cheddar Bay Biscuits, and to our knowledge, the seafood giant has embraced its strengths — which by extension means sticking to the dishes people love.

But love, as the saying goes, is not enough. If it was, the chain wouldn't cast out so many menu items into retirement. Red Lobster clearly understands that some selections cannot be cut out without a fight — can you picture the word "discontinued" next to the Admiral Feast? — yet in efforts to constantly adapt and change, it's gone on numerous sprees rooting out an appetizer here or entree there under radio silence.

This is great for business, perhaps. But in witnessing these shake-ups, we feel it's appropriate to send off a proper eulogy for the ones that didn't return. Join us, with tears, as we wistfully tour of some of the menu items that disappeared (maybe forever).