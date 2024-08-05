Red Lobster Menu Items That Disappeared
It's easy to get sentimental about our favorite restaurants. Especially when, as Americans, we grew up visiting an establishment only to repeat the ritual with our loved ones. Red Lobster's status has shifted somewhat in the wake of its bankruptcy debacle, but all the same, chain restaurant has changed very little. Still hawking crab legs by the platter, still baking up those warm Cheddar Bay Biscuits, and to our knowledge, the seafood giant has embraced its strengths — which by extension means sticking to the dishes people love.
But love, as the saying goes, is not enough. If it was, the chain wouldn't cast out so many menu items into retirement. Red Lobster clearly understands that some selections cannot be cut out without a fight — can you picture the word "discontinued" next to the Admiral Feast? — yet in efforts to constantly adapt and change, it's gone on numerous sprees rooting out an appetizer here or entree there under radio silence.
This is great for business, perhaps. But in witnessing these shake-ups, we feel it's appropriate to send off a proper eulogy for the ones that didn't return. Join us, with tears, as we wistfully tour of some of the menu items that disappeared (maybe forever).
1. Lobster Bisque
Among the dining public, a side dish vanishing from the menu usually occurs without much excitement. Nobody's going to shed many tears if plain broccoli or rice gets swapped from time to time for something different (unless it's french fries; then we'd cry). So when Red Lobster quietly killed the heat on its Lobster Bisque, regulars didn't know how to process this information. Outrage, sadness, and sworn vows to go elsewhere resulted from the painful news that the soup would no longer be simmering by the cup or bowl. Keep in mind its popularity isn't purely anecdotal, it's also backed up by numbers. Our own Mashed poll found the bisque was favored by a whopping 27% of participants.
Inquiries into where the slurp-able starter went kicked into gear during the pandemic — a plausible alibi that could certainly be explained by food shortages and social distancing. But fast-forward to 2024, and that excuse no longer seems to hold water, or at the bare minimum deserves a revisit. "How does an establishment called "Red Lobster" get rid of Lobster Bisque?" demanded a Twitter user in disbelief at the hypocrisy on display. The dish was obviously tasty, because on Reddit, a commenter despairingly yearned over its absence: "Miss that Lobster Bisque! I still can't believe they got rid of it," they wrote.
2. Mountain Dew Dewgarita
Maybe like the rest of the world, your head was in a different place when Red Lobster's Dewgarita dropped in September 2020. The pandemic was raging on, everyone was quarantining from home, and eateries could barely keep the doors open for business. We don't blame you if the cocktail whizzed right by, so let us clue you in on the background: it was conceived to promote the chain's then-recent pivot to stocking Pepsi beverages (most restaurants don't sell both Coke and Pepsi) fusing the classic Mexican drink with the iconic neon-green fizz of Mountain Dew. Plus a few other ingredients — namely a sour apple liquor and a sugar garnish dyed bright red.
Failing to sell people on it for more than the novelty-factor likely doomed the mixed drink from the start. The overall consensus, between online critics from Business Insider to the anonymous masses on social media, was that it was reminiscent of a dorm room experiment gone awry. Rather than risk reminding people of the concoction's existence, we're not surprised the seafood chain opted to erase it from the menu without an early warning that it was on its way out. Mixologists prepared it for a short while until it was discontinued two years later.
3. Warm Chocolate Chip Lava Cookie
Stepping into Red Lobster for the full-bib treatment doesn't exactly make the case for handling a sweet treat at the end. But how can anyone turn away a cookie, never mind a hot-from-the-oven cookie dolloped with ice cream? One confectionary highlight the eatery kept on deck, taunting stuffed guests for the duration of the 2010s, was the Warm Chocolate Chip Lava Cookie, and if you think it's another BJ's Pizookie imitation, think again. The core of molten chocolate exceeded the expected decadence, and to discover that it was ousted — evidently sidelined for cheesecake, according to a customer — remains the gravest of menu cancellations yet.
Rumblings over its apparently-permanent suspension didn't appear online until at least 2018, when it seemed the cookie skillet was seemingly ousted out of nowhere. We're judging this by the fact that customers, many who appear to frequent the seafood spot regularly, were not informed about any cancellation plans by corporate. As it stands, an announcement could have softened the disappointment. "Such a dumb move to get rid of that dessert," a critic on Reddit weighed in, adding how their sweet tooth was strongly won over by the gooey perfection. "It was one of my favorites ever. I literally crave it!"
4. Calamari with broccoli and peppers
If you can batter up onion rings or tater tots, why not squid? Calamari makes the rounds in Mediterranean and red-sauce spots alike, and odds are you'll also spy the Italian staple hawked at sports bars and big-name dining franchises. In spite of fierce competition, Red Lobster's rendition was poised to be a popular seller. The breading-coated mollusk, tumbled together with a mixture of panko-crusted broccoli and red bell pepper, was a flavorful, if a bit greasy dish. After an apparent (and undisclosed) hiatus from the fryer, the appetizer re-emerged towards the end of 2020, good as new. Or almost. Where were the broccoli and bell peppers? And why were there now yellow banana peppers on the plate?
Diners weren't happy about the revamp, instead voicing their displeasure and confusion on social media in the hopes of seeing the recipe of yore returned to its rightful state. One thing commenters agreed on? Tossing in banana peppers — raw ones at that — diminished the irresistible crunch they longed for in the breaded vegetable blend. It's what arguably made the former snack so successful as a temptation. True, the dish isn't a bygone memory — acquiring calamari from Red Lobster is technically, by all counts, a possibility. But it isn't the same calamari.
5. Ultimate Fondue
Forget mismanaged promotions or private equity woes — the Ultimate Fondue, one person volunteered in a Twitter post, was "the REAL reason Red Lobster went bankrupt." If you can recall when Red Lobster dished hush puppies instead of cheesy biscuits we think it's fair to remember this infamous and long-exiled dish that got the boot from dining tables. Many moons ago, regular customers could select a cheese-filled seafood chowder which was housed in a sourdough bowl that was as over-the-top as it was hopelessly scrumptious. Sadly, any mention of the long-ago bisque is now in the past-tense, to the woe of its despairing fan base who settle on trading recipes over ever sampling the real thing ever again.
We can trace to the moment Red Lobster plausibly reconsidered keeping the Ultimate Fondue as an option, and that's 2009. Essentially, an organization called the Center for Science in the Public Interest touted the bread bowl in a roundup of other chain eats boasting excessive amounts of calories, sodium, and fat. It's possible the staggering 1,500 calories and more than a day's worth of salt would dissuade clientele from dining in, leading higher-ups to put it in retirement in an effort not to scare away more health-conscious consumers.
6. Lobster Pizza
Just as Red Lobster relishes delayed gratification in resurrecting old favorites — how can we ignore the four years devoid of Crabfest celebrations? There isn't much stopping the chain from striking off a popular menu item on a whim, and this all the more apparent when diving into the comings and goings of the Lobster Pizza. Its official debut wasn't entirely clear, but a quick search indicates the starter was regularly ordered by consumers as early as 2014. Basically you'd receive a thin cracker crust topped generously with both Maine and Langostino lobster meat, as well as Italian cheeses, basil, and diced tomatoes.
Last we've seen, consumers could grab a pie back in October 2023. Unfortunately, the appetizer as it stands has yet to materialize almost a year later, on account of the eatery removing it from the market. No explanation has surfaced, but you'd assume from its positive reputation among clientele that the popular dish wouldn't run off so easily. Admittedly, the chain has honored the flavors to a degree with its Lobster Flatbread currently on sale. But if it's the real deal you're pining for, emerging out of retirement doesn't look likely. Put this once-popular menu item in the past.
7. Shrimp Nachos
Should any appetizer seal the deal for its mouthwatering, easy-to-munch-on sensibility, nachos are a go-to choice. Once upon a time, reserving a table at Red Lobster ideally translated to splitting a tray of the Shrimp Nachos, and similar to the Lobster Pizza (it likely graced menus in the late 2000's onward into the following decade). Plump pink shrimps add a surf-inspired take to the ballpark staple, which is piled high with neon-cheese, jalapenos, sour cream, and salsa on a bed of colorful tortilla chips.
The dates might get hazy, but as a whole, present-day diners can recall when the appetizer was assembled in every establishment. Sometime in the last couple of years, however, restaurants seemingly dismissed the dish from circulation. Over on an unrelated Facebook post circa June 2020, followers of the seafood franchise strayed off topic to collectively hype the rarely-seen sharing plate, engaging in back-and-forths with moderators to break through the digital walls that were separating their pleas. "I miss the shrimp nachos app!" a follower cried out. "Bring it back please!" It's a sign that's telling; as of 2021, the restaurant still encounters inquiries about the snack's whereabouts, but only offers vague responses that don't indicate a return anytime soon.
8. Crispy Shrimp Lettuce Wraps
Why the Crispy Shrimp Lettuce Wraps were forced to walk the plank is beyond our understanding. It wasn't as though the dish was a dud. Rolled out in November 2014, the appetizer was brought on at a moment when fish had ended up on the back burner and the franchise, rejuvenated by fresh ownership, scaled up seafood offerings by 10%. Its release managed to coincide with a Veteran's Day promotion that year, where military vets were welcome to a plate of their choosing, on the house.
Low-carb, coated in glaze, and delectably spicy? Say no more. Yet despite the enthusiastic advertising, guests who once enjoyed leafy appetizer were now starving for answers to its undeclared demise. One Twitter user wryly quipped in 2021 that the wrap "was on my top ten list of the best things I've eaten, so of course they discontinued it." This mirrored others on social media who expressed disbelief at the plate's disappearance, and more generally the establishment as a whole. Piddly, overpriced portions were already dampening the enthusiasm of some for dining out Red Lobster, and nixing an excellent menu item only made matters worse.
9. Crab Linguine Alfredo
Pasta done the Alfredo way — ultra-cheesy, bathed in an opaque cream sauce — is a perennial winner, and it's no joke how many restaurant chains offer a variation on the luxurious dish. Mega-franchises whipping it up usually toss in grilled chicken, but being a seafood joint, the chefs at the helm of Red Lobster upped the ante with a nautical twist: chunks of juicy crab meat. At some point though, the extraordinary entree went MIA and responses piled up. Cried a user on an Instagram reel, "How could you get rid of the crab Alfredo? It's the only thing I ordered!"
Speculations for its removal abound in the digital realm. Explained one Redditor in a thread discussing the pasta's absence, the main course was put on the chopping block allegedly due to environmental reasons. Apparently, the eatery's choice of crustacean became increasingly tough to get its hands on and it didn't make sense to continue offering it if sourcing would come at the expense of protecting a vulnerable species. Barring the shady things about Red Lobster's menu and eco-friendly claims, this theory does not bode well for the dish's return to future menus any time soon. Unless you give our copycat recipe a crack, savoring its splendorous taste could be a distant memory.
10. Crab-Stuffed Shrimp Rangoon
Between all the holidays leading up to News Year's, restaurant chains provide ample incentives to commune with loved ones over festive rounds of small bites. Red Lobster's customized Ultimate Feast returned during the fall of 2019, bringing with it a sackful of choices for the merry masses to take part in, including Crab-Stuffed Shrimp Rangoon with a sweet chili dip. The authentic Crab Rangoon familiar to Chinese takeout typically features a wonton shell, piped with a tangy creamy cheese (and crab) center. In its own spin, the chain utilizes fried whole shrimps, tails-on, to hold in the crabby filling instead.
Sometime after the trees came down and the carolers ceased caroling, diners emerged out of their holly jolly stupor to discover these toasted dumplings hadn't made the cut to menus, then or now. "Bring back the Shrimp Rangoon!" exclaimed an Instagram user in 2023, who was joined by another commenter in the same thread requesting to be united with the 'tizer they had equally adored ordering. The company responded to both consumers, suggesting they forward their requests to the chain's website; or otherwise, the franchise would pass on word to headquarters that the dish was wanted.
11. Spicy Tortilla Soup
Classic tortilla soup, brewed in a zesty tomato base with succulent chicken, shredded cheese and fried tortilla strips, is a mainstay of sit-down Mexican institutions spanning the West Coast. In retrospect, it was a strange move by Red Lobster to launch its own twist to the Southwestern stew, which came about as an option for the Four Course Seafood Feast in 2012. Yet clientele weren't bothered; they slurped the broth with a fiery passion and belted out praise. It was corporate, however, who ended up cutting the cord on the tongue-tingling recipe, two years after it entered kitchens around the country.
Recall the chain's efforts in 2014 to rekindle its image as a seafood-first establishment, and you'll quickly see why the Spicy Tortilla Soup wasn't incorporated into the updated list of menu items. Although the dish was well-executed, it just didn't fit in with the coastal vibe Red Lobster was attempting to revive. A commenter on Facebook echoed a similar thought during the soup's original launch, claiming that while they enjoyed it, offering a traditional chowder, for example, would create a stronger pairing. Fair enough. Still, it's never not gutting to witness a chapter close on formerly beloved dishes like these, so let's say farewell.
12. Maple Glazed Chicken
You're probably not going to stroll into Red Lobster if you don't possess a taste for ocean-fresh catches, correct? Yet while plenty flock in for the shrimp kabobs, a good handful of patrons are ordering the burger or Caesar salad. Reserved for these exact scenarios, then, was the Maple Glazed Chicken, a non-fishy exception that could please crowds and simultaneously offer something off the beaten path of the typical fast-casual selection.
Somewhere down the line the plate took an unannounced hiatus. This can be inferred by the news of its triumphant reappearance in April 2023, but with its unveiling the chain spilled a not-so-surprising tweak to the recipe — chopped bacon. As a garnish to the presentation, it's a savory-to-sweet meet cute, and made perfect sense for its comeback moment. Unfortunately, regular clientele weren't too keen on the eatery changing it; all they hoped for was the perfectly-sticky poultry that exuded tender goodness, as evident by complaints circling through Facebook. It was inferior to the past dish, one customer cited, going on to question the bacon's presence with little love for the parched sauce. Anybody who thought it would be back for good might need to call upon prior memories instead.