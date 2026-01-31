This Bright Asian Citrus Juice Gives A Huge Lift To Any Store-Bought Bbq Sauce
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Whether as a glaze, marinade, or dip, BBQ sauce has a ton of uses in the kitchen. If you're feeling really creative, you can even use BBQ sauce to balance out the flavors of your desserts. Traditionally, the condiment consists of a vinegar or tomato paste base, spices like chili powder and paprika, sweeteners such as honey or molasses, and other ingredients to give it depth, including Worcestershire sauce and liquid smoke. BBQ sauce also plays nice with a range of other flavors, including the citrusy tang from an Asian favorite, the yuzu fruit.
Although yuzu was originally cultivated in China, it has become a staple in Japanese cuisine — especially in sauces and condiments that pair with meat and sashimi. Just as Japanese chefs use the yellow fruit to enrich the flavors of soy sauce and dashi, you can use it to elevate a basic store-bought BBQ sauce. Yuzu juice is unique in that it contains the flavor notes of different types of citrus fruits. It has a tartness comparable to lemon, sweetness like that of a Mandarin orange, and a touch of bitter bite à la the mighty grapefruit. When combined with a BBQ base, yuzu adds vibrant complexity to the sauce, serving as a complement to its signature spice and smokiness. Hey, there's a reason we think one of the biggest mistakes you can make when cooking with fruit is to underutilize it.
How to make (and use) yuzu BBQ sauce
The best way to add some citrusy flair to pre-made BBQ sauce is to whisk it with yuzu juice in a bowl. Start by adding a splash of yuzu juice to one cup of sauce, then add more if you're looking for a stronger flavor. Of course, that yuzu BBQ sauce doesn't exist in a vacuum. To see it reach its full potential, eat it as a companion to rich meats or fried foods, as the acid works wonders to cut through fat and bring balance to every bite. Try using it as a glaze on chicken wings or yakitori-style skewers, a saucy finish for your pulled pork, or as a dipping sauce to go with fried chicken.
Yuzu BBQ sauce is also brilliantly paired with some good ol' fashioned ribs. Whether you grill 'em over a flame or opt for "The Pioneer Woman" Ree Drummond's trick for perfect ribs and pop them in the slow cooker, you'll want to brush on your yuzu-upgraded concoction towards the end of their cooking time, if not just before serving. Since BBQ sauce tends to be high in sugar, it can start to burn quickly — and take your meat with it. If you're smoking or grilling, brush it on during the final 20 to 30 minutes, which will allow the sauce to caramelize and deepen its flavor without going full char. To put an Asian-inspired spin on slow cooker ribs, Drummond herself suggests adding the sauce right at the end, that way it actually sticks.