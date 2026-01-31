This Bright Asian Citrus Juice Gives A Huge Lift To Any Store-Bought Bbq Sauce

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Whether as a glaze, marinade, or dip, BBQ sauce has a ton of uses in the kitchen. If you're feeling really creative, you can even use BBQ sauce to balance out the flavors of your desserts. Traditionally, the condiment consists of a vinegar or tomato paste base, spices like chili powder and paprika, sweeteners such as honey or molasses, and other ingredients to give it depth, including Worcestershire sauce and liquid smoke. BBQ sauce also plays nice with a range of other flavors, including the citrusy tang from an Asian favorite, the yuzu fruit.

Although yuzu was originally cultivated in China, it has become a staple in Japanese cuisine — especially in sauces and condiments that pair with meat and sashimi. Just as Japanese chefs use the yellow fruit to enrich the flavors of soy sauce and dashi, you can use it to elevate a basic store-bought BBQ sauce. Yuzu juice is unique in that it contains the flavor notes of different types of citrus fruits. It has a tartness comparable to lemon, sweetness like that of a Mandarin orange, and a touch of bitter bite à la the mighty grapefruit. When combined with a BBQ base, yuzu adds vibrant complexity to the sauce, serving as a complement to its signature spice and smokiness. Hey, there's a reason we think one of the biggest mistakes you can make when cooking with fruit is to underutilize it.