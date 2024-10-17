From crisp apples to juicy peaches, it's no secret that raw fruit is delicious. But, cooking it adds a whole extra dimension to its flavor and gives you more possibilities to use it. The trouble is, there are some mistakes everyone makes when cooking with fruit. This can ruin a dish and put people off cooking fruit altogether. Or, more minor mistakes might just cause a dish not to turn out as well as it could.

Cooking fruit is a great way to use up excess, especially if you grow your own. Or, you might want to cook fruit when you simply haven't got through everything you bought at the grocery store. Most people think of desserts when they consider cooking with fruit — but that's the first mistake. There are many great savory recipes to use it in too. Other common mistakes include letting fruit sink to the bottom of baked goods or switching between fresh and frozen varieties, expecting the same results.

We're going to explore all these missteps and more, examining the problem and how to fix or avoid it. Before you know it, you'll be a pro at cooking with fruit, whether you're taking on desserts or savory dishes.