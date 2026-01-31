My 5 Favorite Spots For Noodles In NYC's Chinatown

If you're somebody who dawdles, ambles, and takes your time, you'll be rudely awakened by the efficiency of this Chinatown noodle heaven. Just a couple of minutes after you pay at the counter at Shu Jiao Fu Zhou (it's cash only), you'll find yourself at a dinky table in front of a hot pile of peanut butter noodles, the restaurant's signature dish. Cooking with peanut butter may seem like an American pastime, but these noodles are distinctly Fujianese, the regional cuisine served at this famously frill-less eatery on Grand Street.

This dish is offered with two choices of noodles: a thinner, chewier wheat noodle or a thicker, more absorbent rice noodle. You can't go wrong with either, but the wheat noodles are a bit stretchier and have more surface area, which means more peanut butter sauce makes its way into each bite. On each table is a metal serving dish full of chili sauce. It's not too spicy, but it's extremely flavorful, and the salty intensity of the chilis complements the richness of the peanut butter. There are also a few noodle soups on the menu that are perfectly slurpable on a chilly winter day.

If there's no place to sit after you place your order, don't worry — the turnover is lightning fast. And why wouldn't it be? The seats are uncomfortable, the acoustics are atrocious, and the lighting is hospital hallway meets frathouse. Also, you'll likely end up sharing a table with a couple of strangers, so it's a shy guy's nightmare and an eavesdropper's paradise. Despite the harsh ambience, Shu Jiao Fu Zhou is always packed — a testament to the quality of the product.