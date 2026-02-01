The Destination Maryland Locals Go To For Huge Crab Cakes

As you might expect, there are many popular eateries to order crab cakes in Maryland. It makes sense considering the state is a large producer of blue and soft shell crabs thanks to its proximity to the Chesapeake Bay. With so many restaurants that sling crab cakes, you might want to know what the best option is. Well, according to some locals, Koco's Pub is the go-to spot if you want a crab cake that's massive.

Koco's Pub is located in Baltimore, Maryland, so there's a chance you might drive right through the area during your travels along the East Coast. What makes the crab cakes at Koco's Pub is how large the dish is. The eatery's Jumbo Lump Crab Cake comes in at 11 ounces — and you can even order a platter with two if one just isn't enough. The crab cakes are made fresh daily and have even won awards, according to the restaurant's website. The eatery even made our list of the best crab cakes in Maryland, so it's worth a try.

To convince you further, a June 2024 TikTok review claims it to be one of the best crab cakes the user has ever eaten. Partly what makes these crab cakes top tier is that they have very little filler and are made mostly with just lump crab meat, per reviews. Then there are local reviews, like one from The Baltimore Sun, that says the crab flavor shines in the dish.