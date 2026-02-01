The Destination Maryland Locals Go To For Huge Crab Cakes
As you might expect, there are many popular eateries to order crab cakes in Maryland. It makes sense considering the state is a large producer of blue and soft shell crabs thanks to its proximity to the Chesapeake Bay. With so many restaurants that sling crab cakes, you might want to know what the best option is. Well, according to some locals, Koco's Pub is the go-to spot if you want a crab cake that's massive.
Koco's Pub is located in Baltimore, Maryland, so there's a chance you might drive right through the area during your travels along the East Coast. What makes the crab cakes at Koco's Pub is how large the dish is. The eatery's Jumbo Lump Crab Cake comes in at 11 ounces — and you can even order a platter with two if one just isn't enough. The crab cakes are made fresh daily and have even won awards, according to the restaurant's website. The eatery even made our list of the best crab cakes in Maryland, so it's worth a try.
To convince you further, a June 2024 TikTok review claims it to be one of the best crab cakes the user has ever eaten. Partly what makes these crab cakes top tier is that they have very little filler and are made mostly with just lump crab meat, per reviews. Then there are local reviews, like one from The Baltimore Sun, that says the crab flavor shines in the dish.
Platters, salads, and other ways to order the massive crab cakes at Koco's Pub
If you have a big appetite, order the "Double" Crab Cake Platter that comes with two crab cakes, fries, coleslaw, lettuce, and tomato for $88 (it seems to be worth the price). Or get a platter with a single crab cake and sides that's priced at $48. You can also order a crab cake with a Caesar salad to keep it light, as a sandwich with potato chips and a pickle, or keep it simple and get a crab cake with crackers for $43. If you happen to be at the 1985-founded eatery on the weekend, it also offers smaller versions of its platters, sandwiches, and salads for those with smaller appetites.
If massive crab cakes aren't what you crave, Koco's Pub also has other ways to try the shellfish. Start your meal with its Creamy Crab Dip that has cheeses and herbs. We also think its tomato-based Mom's Crab Soup or Cream of Crab Soup, both of which can be ordered as a bowl or cup, sound like good options. Not in Maryland anytime soon? Here are the best seafood restaurants in every state.