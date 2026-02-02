Willie Nelson's Go-To Southern Dish Is As Texas As It Gets
Willie Nelson is one of the country music's living legends, penning and singing dozens of hits over a decades-long career. Yet, in many ways, he's still the same down-to-earth Texan he's been since his early years in the Lone Star State. This extends to his favorite Southern cuisine: the humble, delicious chicken-fried steak.
The dish was the first of several that Nelson named when asked about his top Southern food choices by Southern Living. Also referred to as country-fried steak, it involves breading a thin piece of beef with a batter similar to the kind used for fried chicken, then frying it to create a crispy coating. It's generally served with a generous helping of white (or occasionally brown) gravy, creating a simple, affordable dish that's full of tantalizing texture and flavor contrasts.
It's also undeniably Texan, a nod to Nelson's beloved home state. It's believed that German and Scottish immigrants to the region were responsible for developing chicken-fried steak based on traditional recipes such as wiener schnitzel or collops.
Easy, affordable, and truly Southern
Those who'd like to chow down just like the Red Headed Stranger will be pleased to learn that our chicken-fried steak recipe is as straightforward as it is delicious, even for home chefs without much frying or Southern cooking experience. It can also take advantage of cheaper cuts, such as eye of round, bottom round, sirloin tip, and the classic cube steak, due to the tenderizing process.
Now in his early 90s, Willie Nelson also named a few other down-home Southern favorites, including traditional fried chicken, biscuits and gravy, and bacon and eggs, although he insisted, "I try to eat pretty sensible." He also eats the same thing for breakfast every day, the comparably healthy but just as humble oatmeal. Along with his iconic music, food has been a constant presence in Nelson's career. He and his wife published a 2024 cookbook with their favorite (cannabis-infused) recipes, and every Texas Roadhouse has a corner dedicated to Willie Nelson due to his friendship with the chain's founder.