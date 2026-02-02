Willie Nelson's Go-To Southern Dish Is As Texas As It Gets

Willie Nelson is one of the country music's living legends, penning and singing dozens of hits over a decades-long career. Yet, in many ways, he's still the same down-to-earth Texan he's been since his early years in the Lone Star State. This extends to his favorite Southern cuisine: the humble, delicious chicken-fried steak.

The dish was the first of several that Nelson named when asked about his top Southern food choices by Southern Living. Also referred to as country-fried steak, it involves breading a thin piece of beef with a batter similar to the kind used for fried chicken, then frying it to create a crispy coating. It's generally served with a generous helping of white (or occasionally brown) gravy, creating a simple, affordable dish that's full of tantalizing texture and flavor contrasts.

It's also undeniably Texan, a nod to Nelson's beloved home state. It's believed that German and Scottish immigrants to the region were responsible for developing chicken-fried steak based on traditional recipes such as wiener schnitzel or collops.