Don't Skip This Aldi Aisle On Your Very First Trip

Getting the lay of the land at a new supermarket can be daunting, especially with that little voice in the back of your head telling you, "Am I really getting the best stuff here?" Aldi is no exception, and with the German supermarket superpower making its way across the USA, there is a constant flow of first-time customers. While there is certainly some fantastic fresh fruit in the produce section you won't want to miss, make sure your premiere Aldi experience doesn't end without a trip to the surprisingly amazing frozen aisle.

Sometimes frozen food gets a bad rep for being low effort, low quality, and low nutritional value. We know that's not always the case, and that you can find plenty of dishes that are both nutritious and delicious ... although scarfing down the decadent chocolate cake imported from Germany isn't too bad either. Some of Aldi's essential items for first-time shoppers are waiting for you behind the freezer door, like frozen mussels in tomato garlic sauce, or their brand of premium ice cream that has all the flavor of Ben & Jerry's at half the price.