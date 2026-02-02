The Method Behind Texas Roadhouse's Fall-Off-The-Bone Ribs

It may be a restaurant known for its steaks, but not ordering ribs is one of the biggest mistakes you can make when dining at Texas Roadhouse. Just as they should be, Texas Roadhouse's ribs are succulent, juicy, and ready to fall right off the bone. (When we ranked chain restaurant ribs from worst to best, Texas Roadhouse landed in top five.) To achieve this level of deliciousness, the cooks at Texas Roadhouse use a tried-and-true method that all real-deal grill masters swear by.

According to the chain's blog, Texas Roadhouse follows "a 'low and slow' cooking process for more than four hours to achieve extremely tender ribs that slide off the bone without having to use a knife." Essentially, the ribs are cooked at a moderately low temperature for a longer duration instead of just quickly tossing them on the grill.

Giving ribs more time in the heat works to soften the collagen, giving it a gelatin-like consistency, which in turn makes the pork super soft and buttery. While it seems counterintuitive, in the case of ribs, you want to cook them beyond their technical level of doneness. For pork, that's typically around 145 degrees Fahrenheit. However, bringing the meat to an internal temperature closer to 203 degrees allows the fat to appropriately render and all those rich, caramelized flavors to develop.