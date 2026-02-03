The Bengali Restaurant That Blew Guy Fieri Away On Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives

Guy Fieri's "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" on Food Network has highlighted dozens upon dozens of local restaurants, greasy spoons, and humble food joints over the years. And while the Mayor of Flavortown's boisterous enthusiasm can come off as a little cheesy, Fieri isn't as obnoxious as people think, due to the fact that he's traveled enough miles to know a good restaurant. He also celebrates places with a deep history that you want to root for, like the true vintage treasure DDD featured in Richmond, Virginia. Even so, the featured restaurants don't get by on history alone; they also need to serve good flavors. Usually, that all comes down to the chef, which is precisely the case with Columbus, Ohio's esteemed Bengali-American restaurant Joya's, run by Chef Avishar Barua.

Chef Barua is no newcomer to the spotlight — he competed on Bravo's "Top Chef" and Food Network's "Beat Bobby Flay." On Season 40, Episode 8 of "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives," Fieri steps into Barua's kitchen at Joya's and is impressed with his creative mix of flavors and spices — clearly amazed he can do so much within such a small space. Joya's is named for Barua's mom, Joya, who was born in Bangladesh. "If you walked into her house," Barua says on the episode, "she'd say, 'I'll feed you.'" Joya's son carries on her tradition, using his own practiced skill and his mother's influence to feed locals unpretentious dishes with a heavy hit of spiced flavors.