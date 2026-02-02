The Memphis BBQ Restaurant Elvis Would Sneak Into After Closing (It's Still Open Today)

Elvis Presley loved to eat more than his signature peanut butter and banana sandwiches. Presley favored a multitude of restaurants across the United States, but as a resident of Memphis, Tennessee, he routinely visited one particular barbecue joint in the city. That restaurant, Leonard's Pit Barbecue, still exists today, serving up a plethora of barbecue staples.

According to the history outlined on Leonard's website, the King of Rock 'n Roll was a regular in the 1960s, though he wasn't the restaurant's typical patron. Rather, the singer would wait until after hours and, as legend has it, come in to dine only after Leonard's had closed down to the general public. It's unclear exactly what Presley ate during these private, late-night dinners, but stories of his generosity have been passed down. According to the tales, Presley would reward Leonard's staff for the special treatment he received by doling out hefty tips – up to $100 for servers and $50 for staff. Leonard's has been up and running since 1922 and serves a variety of delightful dishes, from traditional barbecue sandwiches to mouthwatering plates of pork and Southern sides.