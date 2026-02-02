The Memphis BBQ Restaurant Elvis Would Sneak Into After Closing (It's Still Open Today)
Elvis Presley loved to eat more than his signature peanut butter and banana sandwiches. Presley favored a multitude of restaurants across the United States, but as a resident of Memphis, Tennessee, he routinely visited one particular barbecue joint in the city. That restaurant, Leonard's Pit Barbecue, still exists today, serving up a plethora of barbecue staples.
According to the history outlined on Leonard's website, the King of Rock 'n Roll was a regular in the 1960s, though he wasn't the restaurant's typical patron. Rather, the singer would wait until after hours and, as legend has it, come in to dine only after Leonard's had closed down to the general public. It's unclear exactly what Presley ate during these private, late-night dinners, but stories of his generosity have been passed down. According to the tales, Presley would reward Leonard's staff for the special treatment he received by doling out hefty tips – up to $100 for servers and $50 for staff. Leonard's has been up and running since 1922 and serves a variety of delightful dishes, from traditional barbecue sandwiches to mouthwatering plates of pork and Southern sides.
Leonard's menu made barbecue fan Elvis Presley a repeat customer
Forget Graceland. For the true Elvis Presley experience, head to one of his go-to restaurants, Leonard's Pit Barbecue. The eatery's menu will entice not only Elvis Presley admirers but also any and all barbecue aficionados, from fans of old-school but often forgotten barbecue classics to lovers of modern, more ubiquitous entrées. After all, Presley himself was a known barbecue enthusiast, with a passion for both Leonard's and the barbecue pulled pork pizza at Memphis pizzeria, Colletta's.
Leonard's doesn't make barbecue pizza, but it does offer a plethora of meaty dishes, sides, and sandwiches worthy of Presley's palate. Plates range from pork and chicken barbecue dinners, catfish options, and even spaghetti-based meals, should you, like Presley, enjoy barbecue-Italian fusion.
In addition to these plates, the restaurant serves all the barbecue fixings, so you can choose from beans, slaw, onion rings, fried okra, and potato salad or wedges to accompany your Memphis-style barbecue. Regardless of what you order, it's safe to assume your meal is Presley-approved.