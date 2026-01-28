Costco Staples You Need For Your Super Bowl Party In 2026

Each year, the Super Bowl provides a grand arena for the football players who train hard, the musical artists who take the stage at halftime, and the fans who open their homes to host parties with friends and family. Most Americans can recall at least one core memory made at a Super Bowl party, whether they've attended to watch the athletes face off or to rank the best and worst commercials aired throughout the night. While hosting always comes with its challenges, members at Costco have a leg up, thanks to the store's perfected formula for keeping its Kirkland Signature product costs low.

For 2026, as the New England Patriots gear up to take on the Seattle Seahawks, football fans are already busy planning their best game-day outfits and the perfect party menu for their guests. To save time and planning, we've rounded up nine top-tier Kirkland Signature staple items to ensure your Super Bowl party this year is one for the memory books.