Costco Staples You Need For Your Super Bowl Party In 2026
Each year, the Super Bowl provides a grand arena for the football players who train hard, the musical artists who take the stage at halftime, and the fans who open their homes to host parties with friends and family. Most Americans can recall at least one core memory made at a Super Bowl party, whether they've attended to watch the athletes face off or to rank the best and worst commercials aired throughout the night. While hosting always comes with its challenges, members at Costco have a leg up, thanks to the store's perfected formula for keeping its Kirkland Signature product costs low.
For 2026, as the New England Patriots gear up to take on the Seattle Seahawks, football fans are already busy planning their best game-day outfits and the perfect party menu for their guests. To save time and planning, we've rounded up nine top-tier Kirkland Signature staple items to ensure your Super Bowl party this year is one for the memory books.
Kirkland Signature Single-Serve Organic Hummus
Every family and friend group has its health-conscious members, and to them we say, we've got you! Costco's Kirkland Signature Organic Hummus comes in single-serve cups, so that those who like to get down with vegetables and whole-grain tortilla chips have a tasty way to enjoy them. Add these cups to your appetizer spread, and partygoers who haven't yet given up on their New Year's resolutions will thank you.
Purchase Kirkland Signature Organic Hummus for $8.96
Kirkland Signature Extra Fancy Mixed Nuts
No Super Bowl party is complete without nuts. Commonly sold in stadiums, nuts just pair well with football. Costco's Kirkland Signature Extra Fancy mix brings together almonds, cashews, pecans, Brazil nuts, and Macadamia nuts. The mix comes salted, but Costco also sells an unsalted variety featuring cashews, almonds, pistachios, and pecans. Pour them into a bowl, pass them around, and watch them disappear.
Purchase Kirkland Signature Extra Fancy Mixed Nuts for $18.49
Kirkland Signature Sweet Heat Snack Mix
Partygoers craving a sweet and spicy combo will happily dig into Kirkland Signature Sweet Heat Snack Mix. Costco goes beyond the typical mix and includes corn nuggets, honey roasted sesame sticks, and BBQ-flavored cracker-coated almonds. Hundreds of shoppers on Costco's website gave this snack a near-flawless rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars.
Purchase Kirkland Signature Sweet Heat Snack Mix for $11.99
Kirkland Signature Steak Strips (extra thick cut)
For Super Bowl viewers who prefer heartier snacks to graze on, Costco's Kirkland Signature Steak Strips are cut extra thick and contain nine grams of protein per serving. Advertised as being sliced from whole top round, each bag promises to "deliver the flavor and texture of a seasoned steak."
Purchase Kirkland Signature Extra Thick Cut Steak Strips for $14.89
Kirkland Signature Microwave Popcorn (with movie theater butter)
One staple that can't be left out of any televised event — popcorn. Kirkland Signature Popcorn with movie theater butter flavor ranks among the best out there. Costco's version comes with 44 microwaveable bags, so while you're hosting, you can make as much as you need and keep it coming all night long.
Purchase Kirkland Signature Microwave Popcorn for $16.99
Kirkland Signature Breaded Panko Shrimp
Once halftime hits, deeper cravings may set in, and party guests will love feasting on Costco's flavorful Kirkland Signature Breaded Panko Shrimp. One box holds 40 to 50 shrimp pieces, so the whole family can partake in the delicate texture and delicious taste. As the packaging proclaims, "Try one bite, and you'll be hooked."
Purchase Kirkland Signature Breaded Panko Shrimp for $22.69
Kirkland Signature Chicken Wings
Guests who came for the meat will stay for Kirkland Signature Chicken Wings. These frozen wings can be coated with any dry rub or sauce your family and friends might like. Costco uses antibiotic-free chicken that packs 18 grams of protein per serving. Each 10-pound bag is resealable, so if you're preparing a spread of Super Bowl recipes, you can save some for later.
Purchase Kirkland Signature Chicken Wings for $31.77
Kirkland Signature Meatballs (Italian style beef)
If you plan on serving seafood and chicken options, Costco's Kirkland Signature Meatballs made with Italian style beef will bring completion to the menu. If the oven is tied up, no need to worry — these meatballs are microwavable. They can be tossed in a your favorite sauce and served on their own or stuffed in a roll and covered with melted cheese.
Purchase Kirkland Signature Meatballs for $24.96
Kirkland Signature European Cookies with Belgian Chocolate
For guests who make it to the end of the night and still have room for dessert, Costco's Kirkland Signature European Cookies with Belgian Chocolate are the perfect way to end the night. They pair well with coffee, and could serve as a celebratory snack for those whose preferred team takes home the trophy.
Purchase Kirkland Signature European Cookies with Belgian Chocolate