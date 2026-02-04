This Rare Wine At Costco Is Produced In Just A Few Thousand Cases Per Vintage
Given that Costco, the retail juggernaut, is typically thought of as a budget-friendly option, you may be surprised to learn that Costco sells rare wines. One such wine comes from the prestigious Chateau L'Evangile Pomerol, located in the wine capital of the world: Bordeaux, France. Even when shopping at Costco, Château L'Evangile 2021 En Primeurs comes at a pretty penny, costing nearly $250 per bottle. However, fans of vintage wines may find this wine is well worth the price.
Château L'Evangile 2021 is a red blend composed mostly of merlot and cabernet franc with a hint of cabernet sauvignon. The wine has a robust flavor profile, great for wine connoisseurs with discriminating tastes. It's described as tasting like black cherry and chocolate with floral undertones and hints of semi-sweet spices like nutmeg.
2021 is considered one of Chateau L'Evangile's best years for wine, although it was also a somewhat difficult year. The vineyard faced mercurial weather conditions, including an early spring frost. That same year, Chateau L'Evangile also switched to biodynamic farming practices, a more holistic approach that nurtures a farm's entire ecosystem rather than focusing on a single crop. This led to lower yields, with only 2,000 to 3,000 cases of Château L'Evangile 2021 produced, marking it as among the rarest wines Costco sells.
Chateau L'Evangile Pomerol is highly regarded in the wine industry
Chateau L'Evangile is a well-respected, longstanding industry staple. The property itself dates all the way back to the 1600s. By the mid-1700s, Chateau L'Evangile established itself as a solid contender in the wine industry. Throughout the early 1900s, Chateau L'Evangile continued to rise through the ranks and eventually became the third-best wine in the Pomerol region. This is no small feat considering the area's reputation for prestige.
Part of Chateau L'Evangile's staying power can, in part, be attributed to its ability to adapt. Wine-making can be an unpredictable business, with success or failure often in the hands of issues beyond anyone's direct control. The company has a well-earned reputation for enduring setbacks with grace. Much like the 2021 issues with fluctuating climate conditions, the company faced an unseasonable frost in 1956 that damaged its vineyards considerably. Despite these unforeseen circumstances, Chateau L'Evangile prevailed, producing some of its best wines in the 1959 and 1961 seasons.