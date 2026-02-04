This Rare Wine At Costco Is Produced In Just A Few Thousand Cases Per Vintage

Given that Costco, the retail juggernaut, is typically thought of as a budget-friendly option, you may be surprised to learn that Costco sells rare wines. One such wine comes from the prestigious Chateau L'Evangile Pomerol, located in the wine capital of the world: Bordeaux, France. Even when shopping at Costco, Château L'Evangile 2021 En Primeurs comes at a pretty penny, costing nearly $250 per bottle. However, fans of vintage wines may find this wine is well worth the price.

Château L'Evangile 2021 is a red blend composed mostly of merlot and cabernet franc with a hint of cabernet sauvignon. The wine has a robust flavor profile, great for wine connoisseurs with discriminating tastes. It's described as tasting like black cherry and chocolate with floral undertones and hints of semi-sweet spices like nutmeg.

2021 is considered one of Chateau L'Evangile's best years for wine, although it was also a somewhat difficult year. The vineyard faced mercurial weather conditions, including an early spring frost. That same year, Chateau L'Evangile also switched to biodynamic farming practices, a more holistic approach that nurtures a farm's entire ecosystem rather than focusing on a single crop. This led to lower yields, with only 2,000 to 3,000 cases of Château L'Evangile 2021 produced, marking it as among the rarest wines Costco sells.