One Of Hawaii's Best Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives Stops Is This Humble Yellow Truck

Hosted by Guy Fieri, Food Network's "Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives" has resulted in a slew of iconic episodes featuring top-notch-but-causal restaurants. In Hawaii, there's a restaurant that we think resulted in one of the best episodes of the long-running television show. And in true "Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives" fashion, the restaurant wasn't a swanky eatery but a humble, yellow truck.

It's called Mike's Huli Chicken, and the food truck is located in Kahuku, Oahu, right on Kamehameha Highway. Fieri thought the eatery was so great that he featured it twice. It was originally in the 2014-episode "Grillin', Chillin' and Huli Huli Chicken," then again in 2015 on "Best of the Beach."

What makes Mike's Huli Chicken worth highlighting? According to Fieri, part of the reason is how the eatery prepares its chicken. The chicken is slow cooked so that the meat stays juicy but the outside gets crispy. The chicken is broiled over a wood fire and is seasoned with Hawaiian sea salt, so it really offers a taste of the islands. Mike's Huli Chicken also slings char siu pork, which Fieri was a fan of.