One Of Hawaii's Best Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives Stops Is This Humble Yellow Truck
Hosted by Guy Fieri, Food Network's "Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives" has resulted in a slew of iconic episodes featuring top-notch-but-causal restaurants. In Hawaii, there's a restaurant that we think resulted in one of the best episodes of the long-running television show. And in true "Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives" fashion, the restaurant wasn't a swanky eatery but a humble, yellow truck.
It's called Mike's Huli Chicken, and the food truck is located in Kahuku, Oahu, right on Kamehameha Highway. Fieri thought the eatery was so great that he featured it twice. It was originally in the 2014-episode "Grillin', Chillin' and Huli Huli Chicken," then again in 2015 on "Best of the Beach."
What makes Mike's Huli Chicken worth highlighting? According to Fieri, part of the reason is how the eatery prepares its chicken. The chicken is slow cooked so that the meat stays juicy but the outside gets crispy. The chicken is broiled over a wood fire and is seasoned with Hawaiian sea salt, so it really offers a taste of the islands. Mike's Huli Chicken also slings char siu pork, which Fieri was a fan of.
Menu offerings and how it all started at Mike's Huli Chicken
If you want to taste the slow-roasted chicken that Guy Fieri raved about, it's available in a few ways. Grab it to go by the half or whole chicken, or order a plate or a combo plate. Both the slow-roasted chicken and chari-siu pork that Fieri tried are available as a plate, along with other options like kalua pork, garlic shrimp, and even ahi tuna. A plate comes with rice, salad, and pineapple (a staple in Hawaii). For dippers, the food truck offers its Mike's Special Dipping Sauce and Hot & Spicy Dipping Sauce.
Mike Fuse, who grew up in Hale'iwa, Hawaii, opened Mike's Huli Chicken in 2010. Fuse aims to offer the foods that he ate growing up, according to his This Week Hawaii. The casual eatery is open daily except for Wednesdays, and the yellow truck is actually a parked yellow bus that's adorned with signage and photos of Hawaiian flowers. You can spot the meats being cooked outside on its covered outdoor eating area. For those who prefer fried chicken, here's Hawaii's best fried chicken featured on "Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives."