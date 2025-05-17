Heat Meets Sweet In This Killer Honey Garlic Shrimp Recipe

With a strong balance of punchy flavors — sweet, spicy, salty, umami — this simple honey garlic shrimp can leap from your freezer to the dinner table in less time than it would take to pick up takeout. All you have to do is saute the shrimp and aromatics until they're pink and perfect, then slosh in a commanding mixture of honey, gochujang, soy, and oyster sauce. The result? A quick and easy homemade meal that's far superior to counter service.

This recipe uses shrimp, a popular protein that's relatively inexpensive, mild and sweet in flavor, and perfect for weeknight and last-minute meals. And it's totally fine to use frozen. When you buy "fresh" shrimp at the grocery store, odds are they've been frozen and unfrozen, anyway. In fact, "fresh is best" is probably one of the biggest falsehoods about shrimp.

So even if you don't go out and buy all the ingredients to make this recipe as soon as you finish reading it (though that sounds like a good plan), bookmark it for later. Pick up a bag of frozen shrimp and a couple of bottles of sauce next time you're at the store, and you'll have an exciting, sweet, spicy, savory meal lined up next time you need it.