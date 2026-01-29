The Staggering Number Of Filet‑O‑Fish Sandwiches McDonald's Sells During Lent

Lent is a time of fasting and prayer observed by Catholics all over the world. Taking place over the 40-day period before Easter, abstaining from meat on Fridays is a big part of Lenten tradition. As such, restaurants often beef up (so to speak) fish and seafood offerings during Lent to attract the faithful. This year, Lent begins on February 18 (Ash Wednesday) and lasts until April 2 (Holy Thursday). Along with its religious ramifications for the world's 1.4 billion Catholics (via Vatican News), the arrival of Lent also means that McDonald's locations must be at the ready with Filet‑O‑Fish sandwiches.

Consisting of a breaded fish patty, tartar sauce, steamed bun, and curiously enough, a half slice of American cheese (to prevent the cheese from overpowering the flavor of the fish), McDonald's reportedly sells 300 million fish sandwiches annually, as the item is part of the chain's permanent menu. However, 25% of those sales take place over the Lenten season, which equates to 75 million sandwiches sold during Lent alone, according to Food & Wine. The sandwich was invented back in 1962 by a McDonald's franchisee in Cincinnati, Ohio and has gone on to reach iconic status in the years since.