How Much Does Beer Cost At Levi's Stadium?

When it was announced that Super Bowl LX would be played at Levi's Stadium, there were probably some mixed reactions from more food-inclined football fans. On the plus side, the stadium is in the Top 10 of Mashed's food rankings for every NFL stadium. On the minus side, Levi's Stadium is also known to have some of the most expensive beer in the NFL, which might make it a little bit harder to wash down your favorite Super Bowl foods.

As of 2025, the average price of a 16-ounce beer at Levi's Stadium is a whopping $14, which, on average, is more than what you'd pay for a 12-pack at Walmart and just over twice the price of a beer at Paycor Stadium ($6.80). In fact, there are only three NFL stadiums with pricier beer: Raymond James Stadium at $14.25, Allegiant Stadium at $14.99, and Commanders Field at $16.49. At those prices, the thought of pre-gaming at home sounds more and more enticing.

There's no guarantee that the prices won't go up closer to game day either. As demand for beer rises, so do prices, and there is plenty of demand on Super Bowl Sunday. The amount of beer consumed during the Super Bowl is sizable, with estimates at hundreds of millions of gallons being chugged down. Then again, if you're already spending more than $6,000 at minimum to watch the game in person, does dropping another $14 even matter? A good beer is just part of the experience, so as long as you can get one you like, the price shouldn't hurt too much.