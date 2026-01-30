How Much Does Beer Cost At Levi's Stadium?
When it was announced that Super Bowl LX would be played at Levi's Stadium, there were probably some mixed reactions from more food-inclined football fans. On the plus side, the stadium is in the Top 10 of Mashed's food rankings for every NFL stadium. On the minus side, Levi's Stadium is also known to have some of the most expensive beer in the NFL, which might make it a little bit harder to wash down your favorite Super Bowl foods.
As of 2025, the average price of a 16-ounce beer at Levi's Stadium is a whopping $14, which, on average, is more than what you'd pay for a 12-pack at Walmart and just over twice the price of a beer at Paycor Stadium ($6.80). In fact, there are only three NFL stadiums with pricier beer: Raymond James Stadium at $14.25, Allegiant Stadium at $14.99, and Commanders Field at $16.49. At those prices, the thought of pre-gaming at home sounds more and more enticing.
There's no guarantee that the prices won't go up closer to game day either. As demand for beer rises, so do prices, and there is plenty of demand on Super Bowl Sunday. The amount of beer consumed during the Super Bowl is sizable, with estimates at hundreds of millions of gallons being chugged down. Then again, if you're already spending more than $6,000 at minimum to watch the game in person, does dropping another $14 even matter? A good beer is just part of the experience, so as long as you can get one you like, the price shouldn't hurt too much.
What beers can you get at Levi's Stadium?
Fans of major domestic beer brands should be able to find a couple of staples at Levi's Stadium: Bud Light and Michelob Ultra. Bud Light, in particular, should be a welcome sight to a lot of folks, considering 28% of fans Mashed surveyed in 2022 identified it as the best beer to drink during Super Bowl Sunday. Stella Artois is also among the domestic beers available at the stadium. (The brand transitioned to brewing in the U.S. for the local market in the early 2020s.)
Craft beer lovers will have a few options from LA's Golden Road, Chicago's Goose Island, and St. Louis' Shock Top breweries to choose from. Each carries a different kind of wheat ale, while Golden Road and Goose Island also offer IPAs, among other styles. If you're more interested in drinking foreign beers during the big game, Levi's Stadium should also have Japan's Kirin Ichiban and Belgium's Leffe Blonde.
Keep in mind that things can also change between now and game day. The concessions page on Levi's Stadium's website doesn't list brands other than Bud Light and Michelob, opting to go with the more general "premium draft beer" and "craft canned beer" for everything else. It's possible that there will be a tweak to the list of suppliers at any time, so take the above list with a grain of salt. If you're feeling adventurous, there's a weird beer guaranteed to make its debut at the Super Bowl Players Tailgate: Breakside Brewery and Columbia Sportswear's Nature Calls, a stout brewed with actual bear poop.