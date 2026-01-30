Why The Therapist In The Pepsi Super Bowl Ad Looks Familiar

Super Bowl LX is set to take place on February 8, 2026, and the onslaught of clever marketing campaigns is well underway. Pepsi's latest ad has people talking — for more reasons than one. It depicts a polar bear, notably Coke's most famous mascot, taking part in a blind taste test involving Pepsi Zero Sugar and Coke Zero. Guess which soda wins. (Psst... It's Pepsi, although, according to a Mashed poll, only one in three soda drinkers actually prefer Pepsi over Coke.)

Shaken to his very core by the discovery, the bear seeks professional help from a therapist, portrayed by none other than the Oscar-winning filmmaker behind "Thor: Ragnarok" and "What We Do In The Shadows," Taika Waititi. Counseling the bear wasn't Waititi's only role, of course. He also put his lauded directing skills to use. "I love a good challenge, so I jumped at the chance to take part in what many consider the biggest pop culture competition outside of Streaming vs. Theatrical," Waititi said in a press release, adding, "I'm honored to play a small part in the Pepsi legacy — and the iconic Cola Wars." The ad encapsulates much of what has become Waititi's signature style, including his quirky use of humor and colorful visuals.