Super Bowl Food Commercials That Left Celebs Looking Unrecognizable

When it comes to the Super Bowl, celebrity-filled commercials are as much of a draw as the action on the field. According to Adweek, the cost of running a 30-second spot during Super Bowl LX costs a staggering $8 million. Food and beverage companies want to get as many eyes on their commercials as possible, and including a mega-star celebrity is one surefire way to do so. Certain companies have been so creative with incorporating celebs into advertisements that viewers barely even recognize them. In some past Super Bowl ads, the featured celeb was obscured by a full-blown transformation. In others, the guest appearance of a beloved personality in a high-profile ad revealed a change in physical characteristics that once defined them to audiences.

Both the best and the worst Super Bowl food commercials offer the spectacle that football fans expect when watching the big game. Sure, you can drop superstars like Matt Damon, Chris Hemsworth, or Betty White into a commercial and call it a day, but where's the fun in that? Super Bowl LX, which airs on February 8, 2026, will be a showdown between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots. Regardless of the outcome, we're looking forward to this year's ads for all the fun surprises they'll surely have in store — unrecognizable celebs and all.