Why Did Trader Joe's Sushi Disappear For Years?

Trader Joe's (once again) sells sushi. This is a fact you may or may not be aware of, depending on whether you were a fan or not. Some people thought the rice was too mushy — myself included. While it was never the best grocery store sushi, like Wegman's, some found it to be a convenient, decent option with a low price point. It would be fair to assume that the sushi disappeared so that TJ's could improve the recipe. Good guess, but the real reason was due to a food recall in 2019.

The recall came from Fuji Foods, which supplied Trader Joe's with all of the sushi rolls and spring rolls. This was triggered by a listeria contamination scare, but thankfully, no one reported an illness to the FDA. The recall wasn't just limited to Trader Joe's, but to other retailers that sold products produced by Fuji Foods.

Following the recall, sushi disappeared from Trader Joe's until 2024. Now, there are only two sushi options listed on the Trader Joe's website: the Vegetable Roll and California Roll, both priced at $5.99. Before the recall, there were many more sushi offerings, like the Tempura Shrimp Crunch Rolls, Smoked Salmon Philly Roll, and other variations made with brown rice.